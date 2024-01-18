Quantcast
Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Ramaswamy Brushes Off Brouhaha over ‘Racist’ Babylon Bee Satire

'I’m a “survivor” 😂'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy / PHOTO: AP

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) The Babylon Bee, an online conservative satire site, drew backlash from both sides of the aisle over an article it published Tuesday that used Indian–American stereotypes to lampoon ex-primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former President Donald Trump.

The piece, titled “Trump Promises Vivek An Administration Position Running the White House 7-Eleven,” poked fun at both following Trump’s landslide victory in the Iowa caucus and Ramaswamy’s subsequent concession from the race, which included his endorsement of the GOP frontrunner.

The website, which became a household name after its Twitter ban for poking fun at transgender people inspired Elon Musk to buy the censorious social-media company, has often broached politically incorrect topics, while also promoting Christian and pro-family values.

Yet, even conservative fans who considered themselves staunch supporters of the Bee’s free-speech rights questioned whether the site had stepped over the line.

“I’m 100% Trump and think Babylon Bee is a national treasure, but this one is just stupid,” said Twitter user Poiseuille. “A public retraction seems appropriate here, but I’ll still look forward to your stuff.”

It was not immediately clear whether critics objected to the article because of the purportedly offensive stereotype or the fact that it was appeared to be directed at Ramaswamy and Trump, both beloved figures in the America First movement.

“So is the joke that Trump values him so poorly that he only sees him as a clerk at 7-11… or that you think he’s a clerk at 7-11 because of a tired stereotype about Indian people?” asked conservative comedian Tim Young on Twitter.

Several users defended the article, arguing that even if you didn’t find the joke to be funny, at worst, was essentially harmless.

“Absolutely pathetic,” said conservative commentator Matt Walsh in the Bee’s defense.

Walsh and several of his colleagues at the Daily Wire are frequent targets of the Bee’s mockery.

In 2023, following the success of his documentary What Is a Woman?, Walsh’s name appeared in five Bee headlines, including the June 26 article “Matt Walsh Goes On Jeopardy, Responds To Every Clue With ‘What Is A Woman?’”

“I guarantee [Ramaswamy] is not the slightest bit offended,” Walsh tweeted. “You guys really don’t need to be his white knight to protect him from Babylon Bee headlines.”

Even Ramaswamy chimed in, taking the joke in stride and brushing off the alleged racism, laughing at his apparent “survivor” status.

Even prior to launching his own pharmaceutical company, second-generation immigrant—whose parents migrated from the southwestern Indian state of Kerala to Cincinnati, Ohio—enjoyed a relatively affluent upbringing. His father was an engineer and patent attorney, while his mother was a geriatric psychiatrist.

Ramaswamy attended a Catholic high school, where he was the valedictorian, and was a nationally ranked tennis player before matriculating to Harvard and then Yale Law School.

Twitter user BarleyPop pointed out that the authors of the piece probably meant to bring to mind President Joe Biden’s comments about Indians in 7-11 from a C-SPAN interview in 2008.

Ramaswamy suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump after the announcement of former president’s massive lead in the Iowa caucus on Monday.

Some speculate that Ramaswamy is one of Trump’s top picks for the vice presidency. The former president is reportedly still in talks with his team on the matter, despite dropping hints about being close to a decision last week.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
