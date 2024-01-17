Quantcast
Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Blinken Mocked after Jet Breaks Down in Davos: ‘Take Your Electric Car Instead’

'Maybe take your electric car instead of your gas-guzzling DEI jet next time...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Antony Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s return to the U.S. from the World Economic Forum in Davos was delayed due to a “mechanical issue” with his Boeing jet, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. 

Reportedly, the business jet faced an oxygen leak that made the aircraft unsafe to take off but was not caught until he arrived at a Zurich airport via a helicopter. 

The delay led to mocking criticism from some, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who humorously suggested an alternative mode of travel for Blinken: “Maybe take your electric car instead of your gas-guzzling DEI jet next time.”

ZeroHedge, a conservative news outlet, also criticized Blinken’s reported use of a jet for Davos travel in a sarcastic Twitter post. “Blinken took a helicopter from Davos to the airport. Because, you know, the Davos crowd is so very worried about CO2 emissions,” the outlet said.

As reported by Fox News, Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the Department of State, acknowledged the delay in a statement.  

“There’s a mechanical issue. I don’t know the nature of the mechanical issue, but he is in Zurich. He was scheduled to fly back from Zurich,” Miller claimed.

“The Air Force has a replacement plane inbound. We expect him to be back still tonight. But several hours later than originally planned,” he added. 

Bloomberg News reported that the Boeing 737 designated for Blinken was deemed unsafe for flying. Consequently, a smaller alternative jet was flown from Brussels to transport the Secretary of State back home. 

This mechanical issue occurred amid ongoing criticism within the aviation industry regarding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) scandals. Critics argue that such initiatives may compromise the merit-based evaluation of employees in the aviation sector. 

Several accounts on Twitter reflected on the incident by highlighting the alleged implementation of DEI in the industry.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
J6 Amnesty Org. Confronts Awkward Haley, Hutchinson over Pardon Pledges
Next article
Ramaswamy Brushes Off Brouhaha over ‘Racist’ Babylon Bee Satire

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com