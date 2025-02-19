Quantcast
Wednesday, February 19, 2025

‘Radical Transparency’: Trump Orders ‘Wasteful’ Federal Programs, Contracts Exposed

'The American people have seen their tax dollars used to fund the passion projects of unelected bureaucrats rather than to advance the national interest...'

Posted by Editor 3
Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Donald Trump and Elon Musk / PHOTO: AP

(Casey Harper, The Center Square) President Donald Trump sent a memo to all federal agency heads Tuesday directing them to release all details related to the cut grants, contracts and other federal spending deemed “wasteful.”

Trump sent the “radical transparency about wasteful spending” memo to federal agency heads, the latest in his and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk’s war on federal waste.

Musk has encountered opposition and lawsuits from federal workers and Democrats, so this order could beef up his efforts for transparency as he roots through federal records and archives and seeks more details about cut programs.

“The United States Government spends too much money on programs, contracts, and grants that do not promote the interests of the American people,” Trump’s order said. “For too long, taxpayers have subsidized ideological projects overseas and domestic organizations engaged in actions that undermine the national interest.”

The order instructs federal agencies to make public the details of canceled contracts, grants and other federal spending. The order does tell agencies to abide by federal laws and to do so as they “deem appropriate to promote the policies of my Administration.”

Trump’s executive order Tuesday comes the same day that DOGE touted cutting $55 billion in federal spending. On top of that, a federal judge Tuesday ruled against a Democrat-led effort to get a temporary restraining order against Musk as he looks for more cuts.

That ruling, though, suggested Musk’s authority could be questioned on legal grounds, suggesting more legal battles for Musk and Trump down the road.

“The American people have seen their tax dollars used to fund the passion projects of unelected bureaucrats rather than to advance the national interest,” Trump’s order said. “The American people have a right to see how the Federal Government has wasted their hard-earned wages.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Approval Rating at 55%
Next article
Fiat Money’s Dirty Secret: Why Deregulation Alone Won’t Work

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com