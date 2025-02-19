Quantcast
Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Trump Approval Rating at 55%

'While it's always tempting to look at the activity of a particular week to explain shifts in presidential approval, the larger story here is one of stability...'

Posted by Editor 3
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: AP

(Dan McCaleb, The Center Square) President Donald Trump’s approval rating climbed to 55%, according to new polling from Napolitan News Service.

The survey of 3,000 registered voters was conducted online by pollster Scott Rasmussen Feb. 10-14. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 1.8.

“While it’s always tempting to look at the activity of a particular week to explain shifts in presidential approval, the larger story here is one of stability,” Rasmussen said. “Napolitan News has tracked the president’s approval every week since his victory last November. In every week but one, Trump’s approval has stayed within two points of 53%. The sole exception was his inauguration week bounce,” when it rose to 57%.

Rasmussen noted that polling has shown that Trump has won over many independent voters, those who don’t as either Democrat or Republican.

Trump has done so, Rasmussen said, “by making it easy for swing voters to know who they should root against. Trump 2.0 has focused a lot of attention on battling illegal immigration in a nation where more than 80% believe illegal immigration is bad for America.”

Also, Rasmussen notes that most Americans support efforts to reduce the size of the federal government, which Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency has been working on.

“The DOGE effort has been framed as an attack on the federal bureaucracy in a nation where 77% of voters say the federal government doesn’t pay enough attention to voters,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Trump Administration Could Suspend COVID Jabs for All Americans
Next article
‘Radical Transparency’: Trump Orders ‘Wasteful’ Federal Programs, Contracts Exposed

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com