Trump Approval Rating at 55%

(Dan McCaleb, The Center Square) President Donald Trump’s approval rating climbed to 55%, according to new polling from Napolitan News Service.

The survey of 3,000 registered voters was conducted online by pollster Scott Rasmussen Feb. 10-14. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 1.8.

“While it’s always tempting to look at the activity of a particular week to explain shifts in presidential approval, the larger story here is one of stability,” Rasmussen said. “Napolitan News has tracked the president’s approval every week since his victory last November. In every week but one, Trump’s approval has stayed within two points of 53%. The sole exception was his inauguration week bounce,” when it rose to 57%.

Rasmussen noted that polling has shown that Trump has won over many independent voters, those who don’t as either Democrat or Republican.

Trump has done so, Rasmussen said, “by making it easy for swing voters to know who they should root against. Trump 2.0 has focused a lot of attention on battling illegal immigration in a nation where more than 80% believe illegal immigration is bad for America.”

Also, Rasmussen notes that most Americans support efforts to reduce the size of the federal government, which Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency has been working on.

“The DOGE effort has been framed as an attack on the federal bureaucracy in a nation where 77% of voters say the federal government doesn’t pay enough attention to voters,” he said.