Eric Trump Denies Asking About Rigged UFC Fights

(José Niño, Headline USA) UFC Freedom 250 was supposed to be a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. But one of the stranger social media controversies in combat sports history became a sideshow during Sunday’s event on the White House lawn.

On the day of the fights, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier posted screenshots on X that appeared to show a private direct message exchange with Eric Trump, according to The Independent. “I’m probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, but I refuse to stay silent,” Cormier, a multiple-time former UFC champion, wrote.

This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary. https://t.co/ZrnIkHBQ4f — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 15, 2026

In the purported exchange, Eric Trump asked Cormier “Who you got winning?” and “You placing any bets?” before apparently asking whether any fights were “rigged” and showing interest in betting on the Diego Lopes fight.

He deleted the post shortly after publishing it.

Eric Trump immediately and forcefully denied everything, calling the screenshots “completely fake” and “AI-generated,” according to BBC. The Independent reported that Trump Organization’s spokesperson Kimberly Benza stated the screenshots “were fabricated and do not reflect reality.” Eric Trump later claimed he spoke to Cormier in person at the White House that evening and said Cormier told him he “didn’t put it out” and that it “was a fake.”

Cormier’s own follow up was cryptic. He posted “Are people really this dumb?” without clarifying whether that referred to people believing the screenshots were real or people believing they were fake, according to a report by Yardbarker.

🚨 Daniel Cormier says he was hacked and the DM conversation with Eric Trump is NOT real “Not real. I can’t believe you guys believed that. I got hacked or something.” (via @NicholasBallasy) pic.twitter.com/h2Kshf9Nvr https://t.co/lVkRVdN0SR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 15, 2026

Despite the denials, The Comeback reported that several reputable UFC reporters, including Ryan Frederick of the Wrestling Observer and veteran MMA reporter Adam Martin, confirmed that they personally saw the post on Cormier’s account before he deleted it.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino