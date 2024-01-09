Quantcast
Tuesday, January 9, 2024

‘Racial Jungle’ Biden Touts Non-Existent Civil Rights Movement Record

'I was not an activist … I was not out marching...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Vietnam Biden
President Joe Biden tries to stay awake during a meeting with Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden has once more touted his contested involvement in politics stemming from the Civil Rights Movement, despite his past opposition to busing and integration. 

In a re-election effort to sway black voters during a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, Biden claimed on Monday, “I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than I have — than most people I know, Black or white, have spent in that church. Because that’s where I started. No, I’m serious. It started with the Civil Rights Movement.”

Biden previously uttered similar remarks, leaving many puzzled due to the absence of supporting evidence. For instance, as reported by a New York Post editorial, Biden had previously asserted attending Civil Rights organization sessions at Wilmington Union Baptist Church. 

However, longtime members of black churches in Wilmington have no recollection of his attendance, as refuted by the RNC Research and the Daily Mail. Biden himself admitted in 1987 that he wasn’t an activist, stating: “I was not an activist … I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma. I was not anywhere else.”

Instead, Biden has been heavily criticized for his associations with segregationist senators and his prior racially insensitive statements, including once remarking that integration could lead to a “racial jungle.” 

As compiled by the Heritage Foundation, in 1977, then-Senator Biden claimed that enforced busing for school desegregation would force his children to “grow up in a racial jungle.”

Biden’s history of opposing integration was so evident that his vice president, Kamala Harris, during her presidential candidacy, vehemently rebuked it.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me,” Harris mentioned in a June 2019 debate against Biden. 

She added, “That’s where the federal government must step in, that’s why we have the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act… Because there are moments in history where states fail to preserve the civil rights of all people.”

In response, Biden stated, “I did not oppose busing in America… What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education. That’s what I opposed.” 

Additionally, Biden has proudly referenced his friendship with segregationist Sens. James O. Eastland, D-Miss., and Herman E. Talmadge, D-Ga.

“Even in the days when I got there, the Democratic Party still had seven or eight old-fashioned Democratic segregationists,” Biden reminisced about his ties to the senator. “You’d get up and you’d argue like the devil with them. Then you’d go down and have lunch or dinner together. The political system worked. We were divided on issues, but the political system worked.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
S**thole San Francisco to Prioritize Vote on Demanding Gaza Cease-Fire
Next article
Massive Explosion at Historic Texas Hotel Believed to Be Gas-Leak Related

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com