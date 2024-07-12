Quantcast
Thursday, July 11, 2024

Did White House Force Marine Corps Band to Compose Jill Biden Theme Song?

'The White House asked nobody, not one person, to compose an exclusive entry song, or any song, for the first lady....'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) The Marine Corps Band received instructions to compose an entrance song for first lady Jill Biden in order to correspond with President Joe Biden’s “Hail to the Chief,” according to the Post Millennial.

The band composed the song, titled “Fanfare for the First Lady,” in 2022.

A source claimed the song essentially acted as Jill Biden’s personal “Hail to the Chief,” for the band to perform and repeat starting when she first appears to the beginning of her speech.

Band members reported confusion at the request, as this was the first one of its kind in some of the members’ many years of service.

The White House quickly retired the song after negative public reaction; Michael LaRosa, the press secretary for the first lady, fiercely denied the existence of the song altogether.

“The first lady does not have a song anybody has written for her specifically,” LaRosa said.

“She has no ‘Hail to the Chief’ song. She has no song,” he continued. “She never asked anyone to create a song. The White House asked nobody, not one person, to compose an exclusive entry song, or any song, for the first lady. None of that is accurate.”

LaRosa then went on to claim that the band pitched the idea for the song, and they did not write it for Jill Biden specifically.

He also added that the band worked on this composition for some time, and it was already close to finishing when they allegedly pitched the idea to White House officials.

They only played the song for her, and even had a recording of the song for her entrances when the band was not present.

The Washington Examiner first published the story in early 2022, adding a note that White House officials retired the song after its brief moment in the sun.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Previous article
GOP-Led House Passes Measure Banning Noncitizens from Voting
Next article
‘Racial Jungle’ Biden Forced Interviewer to Delete Offensive ‘Blacks’ Claims

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

