Host Fired Over White House-Prepped Biden Questions

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) WURD Radio has fired a host who disclosed receiving pre-drafted questions from the White House for a post-debate interview with Joe Biden, according to a company press release.

Confirming the dismissal on Sunday, WURD stated that Andrea Lawful-Sanders is no longer associated with the station after publicly acknowledging on CNN that she used questions provided by the White House during Biden’s interview following the contentious debate.

Lawful-Sanders revealed that the White House provided her with eight questions, of which she used four during the interview.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia radio show host who admitted she was given the questions to ask President Biden for an interview, has been cut by WURD Radio. Holy sh*t. During an interview with CNN yesterday, host Andrea Lawful-Sanders admitted that she was given questions to ask… pic.twitter.com/mcIU4jza5A — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 7, 2024

In response to the controversy, Sara Lomax, WURD’s president and CEO, expressed dismay over the back-door deal between the host and the White House.

“The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners,” Lomax wrote in a press statement. “As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.”

Lomax also defended WURD Radio’s reputation as a so-called “independent” outlet.

“WURD Radio remains an independent voice that our audience can trust will hold elected officials accountable,” she claimed. “As Pennsylvania’s only independent Black-owned talk radio station, WURD Radio has cultivated that trust with our audience over our 20-year history.”

Lawful-Sanders was not the sole radio host to admit receiving pre-approved questions from the White House.

CivicMedia host Earl Ingram similarly disclosed that he had been provided with questions for Biden. “Yes, I was given some questions for Biden,” he disclosed to ABC News.

These revelations come amid mounting pressure for Biden to step down as the presumptive Democratic nominee due to concerns over his ability to defend his record coherently, ongoing health issues and former President Donald Trump’s growing popularity.