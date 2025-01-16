Quid Pro Joe Rants about ‘Oligarchy’ after Giving Presidential Medals to Billionaire Donors

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) In what may be the most repugnantly hypocritical claim he has made since December, President Joe Biden used a farewell address to the nation to deliver an unhinged rant about the “oligarchy” taking root in America—just weeks after brazenly giving one of the nation’s highest civilian awards to several of his far-left donor friends.

Biden drew heavy criticism for the Jan. 4 ceremony where he offered his quid-pro-quo consolation prize, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, to at least two of the leading Democrat donors in his 2020 election, George Soros and Carlyle Group executive David Rubenstein.

DISGRACEFUL: Biden awards George Soros — who has spent billions destroying the fabric of America as Democrats' biggest donor — the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. pic.twitter.com/AHkbhC6PdU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2025

It marked the second such occasion after he similarly gave a medal last May to top donor Michael Bloomberg. As Biden was the Democrat candidate at the time, that amounted to a de-facto fundraising operation.

However, he was never impeached, investigated or even condemned by congressional Democrats for the corrupt conflict of interests.

Nonetheless, Biden himself declared on Wednesday that “Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that really threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom” while denouncing the “tech industrial complex” in what appeared to be a direct dig at billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk and more recent convert Mark Zuckerberg.

“Social media is giving up on fact checking,” Biden ranted. “The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.”

Despite Zuckerberg having given more than $400 billion to help steal the 2020 election for Biden, he recently repudiated the Democrat administration for its illegal censorship efforts, saying during an interview with Joe Rogan that officials connected to the White House had “screamed” at him for allowing content critical of Biden’s policies—including satire and humor.

HOLY SHLIT. Mark Zuckerberg says the Biden admin called his employees and “screamed and cursed” at them to take down Covid/vaccine content. They wanted Meta to censor memes too. When he pushed back, the Biden regime started investigating his companies. “It was brutal.” pic.twitter.com/rNwZtoq0hO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2025

The Facebook founder and current Meta CEO has taken several measures in recent weeks to get into the good graces of incoming President-elect Donald Trump, including announcements that the company would abandon its biased fact-checking policies, get rid of its corporate commitment to so-called diversity, equity and inclusion, and even remove tampon dispensers from the men’s bathrooms. Nonetheless, many conservatives remain apprehensive of Zuckerberg’s true motives.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Musk—the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, cofounder of OpenAI and current owner of social-media platform X, as well as being the world’s richest man—will have office space in the White House complex as part of his new role overseeing the semi-public Department of Government Efficiency alongside multimillionaire tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

While the Trump administration is putting the world’s wealthiest people to work in service of the popular mandate for which Trump—himself valued at around $7 billion—won a landslide election in November, Biden appeared to be beholden to his big-money donors.

In addition to the Medals of Freedom, he was slammed for unleashing a raft of presidential pardons in December, some of which appeared to include Chinese nationals who may have been doing business with the Biden family.

Shortly thereafter, he jetted off to St. Croix, where he is presumed to have stayed at the estate of another billionaire donor, software and media magnate Bill Neville.

According to the New York Post, the Biden family’s stay at the home, which is used as a VRBO rental, was valued at around $6,000. Biden is not believed to have paid for the visit, although Neville and his wife, Connie, did receive an invitation to a state dinner at the White House honoring French President Emanuel Macron.

Not surprisingly, Democrats have viciously targeted their ideological rivals for much less egregious variations of the same conduct.

Senate Democrats, led by segregationist Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., attempted to force out conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the only black man currently on the bench, under the pretense that Thomas had failed to report trips with a longtime friend, Harlan Crow—even though the court’s ethics policies did not require him to do so at the time. The Democrat lawmakers made no mention of similar lapses by former liberal justices, including the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.