Pro-Palestinian Hecklers to Terrorize Families at Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Lighting

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of pro-Palestinian hecklers is planning to stage a demonstration during the popular Christmas Tree lighting at New York City’s Rockefeller Center. This event typically draws families from around the world who gather to witness the annual Christmas spectacle.

The hecklers, led by the extremist group Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine (WOL), are expected to organize a rally on Nov. 29 at 6:00 p.m., coinciding with the scheduled Christmas tree lighting.

A flyer circulated online by the group reads, “FLOOD THE TREE LIGHTING FOR GAZA,” encouraging protesters to bring flags, signs, and keffiyehs, referring to the scarfs symbolic of pro-Palestinian protesting.

🚨🇵🇸WEDNESDAY NOV. 29TH: 6:00 PM RALLY AT ROCKEFELLER CENTER TO FLOOD THE TREE LIGHTING FOR GAZA!🌲 PRIESTS OF PALESTINE CALL FOR MOBILIZATION, NOT CELEBRATION! BRING YOUR FLAGS, SIGNS & KEFFIYEHS AND SHARE WIDELY! pic.twitter.com/3qof7xutgm — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) November 27, 2023

The WOL non-profit has faced scorching criticism and condemnation for leading numerous anti-Israel rallies and has been labeled by the pro-Israeli group as a “radical” organization that “regularly expresses support for violence against Israel.”

As reported by the Times of Israel, on Oct. 7, the group defended the violence, rapes and butchering originating from the Hamas terror group’s invasion of southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,400 individuals.

🧵WHO PAYS? Meet ABERDEEN Kiswani @NerdeenKiswani an anti-Israel activist & co-founder/leader of Within Our Lifetime(WOL) a violent NY-based Jew-hating organization that on Thanksgiving took credit for causing $75,000 in damage to the NY Public Library to target a Jewish donor pic.twitter.com/v6qTxqHjbV — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) November 27, 2023

WOL has reportedly advocated for the destruction of Israel and recently drew attention from the New York Police Department for briefly posting an online map listing the locations of Jewish organizations, accusing them of having “blood on their hands.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post featuring the map, the group stated, “KNOW YOUR ENEMY,” prompting Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, a Democrat, to condemn the post as “dangerous and reprehensible,” according to the Times of Israel.

Extremist Palestine account “wolPalestine” (Within Our Lifetime), who has over 120k followers on Instagram, posted a “zone of direct actions” map where followers can carry out attacks on targets. They list businesses, banks, media and more. https://t.co/LGUBFLBMjc pic.twitter.com/ZZxDV3JVTg — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 17, 2023

Pro-Palestinian protests have erupted nationwide in solidarity with Gazans, as Israel aims to dismantle the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip. At least one man died after being allegedly hit with a megaphone during a pro-Palestinian rally.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, causing the indiscriminate deaths of at least 1,400 individuals, including U.S. citizens. Hamas reportedly burnt babies, committed rape of women, as semen was uncovered in some of the bodies. As a consequence of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, an estimated 14,000 Gazans have reportedly lost their lives.