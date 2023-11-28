Biden’s Border Chaos: 400, Including Kids, Endured Mass ‘Rape Tent’ Horrors

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A new, disturbing report has shed light on an unreported consequence of President Joe Biden’s open-border policy that has prompted an unprecedented influx of incoming illegal aliens across the southern region of the nation: mass rape tents.

According to the non-profit Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, at least 400 individuals have been subjected to rapes in the Darien Gap jungle. This area is one of the routes used by illegal immigrants aiming to reach the U.S. from South America. REPORT: 400+ women and children have been assaulted in “r*pe tents” set up in the Darien Gap on their way to the United States. Where did all your tears go, @AOC? Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams have treated 400 women and children, some as young as… pic.twitter.com/B8CwVtKRH4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2023 Border Report stated that the alleged perpetrators are armed groups who roam freely in the jungle, committing kidnapping, robbery and abuse against illegal aliens across the 60-mile stretch of jungle from Colombia in South America to Central America. In October alone, the non-profit provided medical assistance to 107 victims of rape, including three individuals aged 11, 12, and 16. The group is calling on local authorities to bolster their presence in an effort to dissuade the alleged criminal gangs from running rampant in the jungle.

“Sexual violence has consequences for people’s physical and psychological health, such as sexually transmitted infections that can affect women’s fertility if not treated in time,” MSF medical coordinator Carmenza Gálvez said, highlighting the potential exposure of victims to HIV infections.

Over 1,000 migrants have died as a result of Pres Biden’s open border policies. The richly empowered human smugglers now have “rape tents” for girls they’re bringing north. And Biden team calls Trump’s border policies “Scary”?

Facts trump rhetoric. https://t.co/aN5Jf9cgLL — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) November 26, 2023

The scathing report comes as the Biden administration faces scorching calls to take action to control an unprecedented number of illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. The permissiveness of the border likely encourages human smugglers to exploit Biden’s pro-immigration rhetoric, persuading individuals to sell their belongings and, in some cases, borrow money to fund the deadly journey to the U.S.

Of course the massive U.S. bound caravan is chanting “Biden” – they know this is their opportunity to walk right into our country no questions asked. https://t.co/QEAm4yc8RS — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) November 10, 2023

Notably, some of the toughest critics of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, which they deemed as cruel, have remained strikingly silent on the mass rape report.

The victims are reportedly taken to rape tents where they endure brutal assaults. “They beat me on my legs with a bat, because those of us who had no money were beaten,” reportedly said a Venezuelan victim to Doctors Without Borders.

“Those who said they didn’t have any money, but when searched were found to have some, were hurt even more. They said, ‘Oh yes, she has some money,’ and they raped them. I saw many people raped. I saw them left naked and beaten. One, two, or three of them grab you and rape you, and then the next one comes and rapes you again, and if you scream, they beat you,” she added.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing a third threat of an impeachment resolution led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who accuses Mayorkas of allowing an invasion of immigrants into the U.S.