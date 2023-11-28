Biden’s Border Chaos: 400, Including Kids, Endured Mass ‘Rape Tent’ Horrors

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A new, disturbing report has shed light on an unreported consequence of President Joe Biden’s open-border policy that has prompted an unprecedented influx of incoming illegal aliens across the southern region of the nation: mass rape tents.
“Sexual violence has consequences for people’s physical and psychological health, such as sexually transmitted infections that can affect women’s fertility if not treated in time,” MSF medical coordinator Carmenza Gálvez said, highlighting the potential exposure of victims to HIV infections.
Over 1,000 migrants have died as a result of Pres Biden’s open border policies. The richly empowered human smugglers now have “rape tents” for girls they’re bringing north. And Biden team calls Trump’s border policies “Scary”?
Facts trump rhetoric. https://t.co/aN5Jf9cgLL
— David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) November 26, 2023
The scathing report comes as the Biden administration faces scorching calls to take action to control an unprecedented number of illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. The permissiveness of the border likely encourages human smugglers to exploit Biden’s pro-immigration rhetoric, persuading individuals to sell their belongings and, in some cases, borrow money to fund the deadly journey to the U.S.
Of course the massive U.S. bound caravan is chanting “Biden” – they know this is their opportunity to walk right into our country no questions asked. https://t.co/QEAm4yc8RS
— Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) November 10, 2023
Notably, some of the toughest critics of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, which they deemed as cruel, have remained strikingly silent on the mass rape report.
The victims are reportedly taken to rape tents where they endure brutal assaults. “They beat me on my legs with a bat, because those of us who had no money were beaten,” reportedly said a Venezuelan victim to Doctors Without Borders.
“Those who said they didn’t have any money, but when searched were found to have some, were hurt even more. They said, ‘Oh yes, she has some money,’ and they raped them. I saw many people raped. I saw them left naked and beaten. One, two, or three of them grab you and rape you, and then the next one comes and rapes you again, and if you scream, they beat you,” she added.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing a third threat of an impeachment resolution led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who accuses Mayorkas of allowing an invasion of immigrants into the U.S.
Americans deserve security and sovereignty.
After the holiday break, I’ll reintroduce my articles to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. Congress must choose between protecting our homeland or the Biden regime.
I will not stop fighting for border security and the rule of law.… pic.twitter.com/zG6Z1bdPYD
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 19, 2023