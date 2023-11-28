Business Insider Criticized for Normalizing ‘Death of Trump’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Over the weekend, media outlet Business Insider was criticized after speculating about what would happen “if Donald Trump dies while running in the 2024 election” in one of the recent articles.

The outlet published the article on Saturday, in which it listed several different scenarios that would occur if Trump died before the GOP primary, during the primary, or between the primary and the general election, the Epoch Times reported.

“If Trump died during primary season—which ends in mid-June—some states may postpone their scheduled primaries. If Trump died after the last primary contest but before the Republican National Convention, the other GOP presidential candidates would have to make a case to every state delegation at the convention for why they should be the party’s nominee,” Insider said.

The website also recently published an article titled “What happens if a sitting president dies while running for reelection,” including a photo of Joe Biden. However, Insider didn’t specifically reference Biden in the headline and used his last name sparingly throughout the article, unlike it did in the Trump article.

Conservative commentators criticized the article when it was released, claiming that it is part of an attempt to normalize Trump’s death and suggesting that a nefarious plot could be carried out.

“First, Levi Strauss heir Rep. Dan Goldman says Trump must be ‘eliminated,’ and now Business Insider is openly asking: What would happen if Donald Trump ‘dies while seeking reelection’ in 2024? Don’t put anything past these people,” Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA wrote.

It was also suggested by Human Events editor Jack Posobiec that the media started to normalize the death of Trump again, referring to his conversation with pollster Richard Baris, who commented on such reports.

“I think it’s pretty clear what message they’re sending when they speculate about the death of a candidate they claim is ‘worse than Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, etc. combined.’ The last time they did this, a lefty nutcase decided it was heroic to shoot [Republican Rep. Steve Scalise] and 4 others,” Baris wrote.