President Trump Tells Iran He Won’t Attack the Country: Iranian Envoy

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) An Iranian official said on Thursday that President Donald Trump has informed Iran he doesn’t plan to attack the country and asked Tehran to exercise restraint.

The comment about Trump’s message was made by Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s envoy to Pakistan, according to the Pakistani newspaper DAWN, as the anti-government protests in Iran appear to have largely stopped.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a close ally of President Trump, claimed in a post on X that Moghadam’s remarks weren’t true. “The circumstances around the necessary, decisive action to be taken against the evil Iranian regime have nothing to do with President Trump’s will or determination,” Graham said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Quite the opposite. Stay tuned.”

Trump said on Wednesday that he was told the “killing” and “executions” inside Iran would stop, and he made similar comments in a post on Truth Social on Thursday. “FoxNews: ‘Iranian protester will no longer be sentenced to death after President Trump’s warnings. Likewise others.’ This is good news. Hopefully, it will continue!” he wrote.

However, Trump has a history of being purposely deceptive and did suggest that the US had no plans for war with Iran back in June, right before Israel launched a major attack on the country, starting the 12-Day War. As Israeli jets were getting in the air to bomb Iran, the president wrote on Truth Social that he was committed to a diplomatic solution with Tehran.

A US attack on Iran in the coming weeks or months is still likely, as President Trump has also recently threatened to bomb the country or support an Israeli attack over Tehran’s conventional missile program. The US has also ordered the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to head to the Middle East from the South China Sea, which is expected to take about a week.

According to media reports, the US military told the Trump administration that it needed to “consolidate US military positions and prepare defenses” before bombing Iran, as an Iranian counterattack against US bases is expected. Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that US bases would be struck in retaliation, and US intelligence assessed Iranian missiles could target the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, as well as US bases in Syria and Iraq.

Another factor that could have played into Trump’s decision not to attack was opposition from the US’s Arab allies in the region. According to a report from the AFP, officials in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman led the effort to persuade Trump not to bomb Iran.

Trump’s goal for a potential attack was likely regime change, and according to NBC News, his advisors weren’t able to guarantee that US strikes on Iran would have collapsed the government. The report also said that the US may not have enough assets in the region to face an Iranian counterattack, and that these factors could lead to Trump approving a more limited attack with options to escalate.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.