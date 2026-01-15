Thursday, January 15, 2026

Alleged Kirk Assassin’s Roommate Moved from Utah, Doesn’t Have FBI Protection, Family Member Says

'He handed over things when they asked for them, but he didn’t give up any information until he had to...'

Tyler Robinson, who is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A family member of alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s transgender roommate, Lance Twiggs, has given an interview to News Nation—revealing that Twiggs has moved out of Utah and no longer has FBI protection.

The family member, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, also reportedly said she wasn’t sure if Twiggs, who has an attorney, is still cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation. She added that she’s sure that Robinson is guilty.

“When I first found out about how he was taken in and talked to by the police, I know that they said that he was very cooperative,” she said. “But they had to go get him and bring him in. He didn’t voluntarily go in and say, hey, I heard about this and I have some knowledge. He handed over things when they asked for them, but he didn’t give up any information until he had to.”

Twiggs shared a $1,800-a-month townhouse with Robinson. After Robinson’s arrest, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said Twiggs was in a “safe space very far away from St. George,” though he offered no specifics.

Twiggs was 22 at the time of the shooting, and was quickly revealed to be a “wannabe professional gamer” who was reportedly considering a sex change.

“In November 2024, Twiggs posted about his anxiety with injecting cross-sex hormones. Replying to a thread on injection pain, he wrote: ‘seriously. sometimes it’s just muscle memory, sometimes i gotta get buzzed on something so i’m not too anxious about it,’” independent journalist Andy Ngo reported last September.

A purported neighbor also said the two were in a romantic relationship. The neighbor said he saw them holding hands and kissing.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

