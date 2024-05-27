President Bukele Calls Out Democratic Lawmaker’s Fake Outrage

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Democratic lawmaker threw a tantrum on Twitter over a false story about El Salvador, but President Nayib Bukele was having none of it.

On Sunday, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., claimed he was “deeply disturbed” by reports that a painting dedicated to Archbishop Oscar Romero had been “removed” from a Salvadoran airport.

However, the painting, displayed since 2010, was not removed but merely relocated a few meters. Bukele took to Twitter to address McGovern’s inaccurate claim.

“You’re ‘deeply disturbed’ because we moved a painting a couple of meters to a nicer place in OUR AIRPORT?” Bukele responded.

You're “deeply disturbed” because we moved a painting a couple of meters to a nicer place in OUR AIRPORT? We are a sovereign nation, and we will display our artwork wherever we see fit. You are overstepping your bounds. Shouldn't you be looking after your own people in MA? https://t.co/NyELqGM3sv — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 27, 2024

“We are a sovereign nation, and we will display our artwork wherever we see fit. You are overstepping your bounds. Shouldn’t you be looking after your own people in MA?” the Central American leader continued.

McGovern had tweeted about the alleged significance of the painting to him personally.

“When I travel to El Salvador, I always pause upon my arrival at the painting to reflect on all that Saint Romero means to me and millions of others,” he wrote.

“I’m concerned about the artwork’s fate and await hearing from authorities that it will continue to be displayed in a place of honor where Salvadorans and visitors may easily and freely view it,” the lawmaker added.

Deeply disturbed by reports that the famous mural dedicated to the memory of Archbishop Oscar Romero has been removed from the Salvadoran airport where it has been displayed since 2010. When I travel to El Salvador, I always pause upon my arrival at the painting to reflect on… https://t.co/MtEvnOM1YM — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 26, 2024

This is not the first time Bukele has clashed with U.S. politicians.

In January 2024, Bukele responded to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after she and other lawmakers accused El Salvador of undermining its presidential elections.

“We are HONORED to receive your attacks, just days before OUR election,” Bukele wrote. “I would be very worried if we had your support. Thank you.”