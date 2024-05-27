America Prepares for War w/ China

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that the United States military started preparing to go to war with China because of the communist country potentially invading Taiwan.

Marines from the United States and the Philippines have been preparing for the potential war and working on their strategy on small islands next to Taiwan, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Deploying teams of marines from Chinook helicopters, readying unarmed assault rifles and scoping out terrain that would hypothetically be used if conflict erupted were among the exercises that were included, the news source added.

The news came after the hostile communist nation had been threatening to invade Taiwan for many years, which intensified after Joe Biden stepped into the Oval Office.

The Journal reported that any direct conflict between the United States and China could easily spiral into World War III, which could destroy the planet because both nations possess nuclear weapons that they could potentially use.

Chinese President Xi Jinping previously made multiple remarks about his desire to “reunify” Taiwan with mainland China while keeping his rivals in the dark over when he could deploy a surprise attack.

Taiwan, an independent country, also stated that it doesn’t want to be a part of China. The United States previously said that it would defend the country if China invades, with Biden saying that he would deploy American troops to defend the island in the event of an attack.

China recently made numerous moves that suggested it is preparing to invade. Among those moves was the Chinese military encircling Taiwan just two days ago.

The war games were a “strong punishment” for Taiwan after the country inaugurated its new president, Lai Ching-te, Beijing said. The political analysts saw it as yet another blatant show of the communist nation’s military prowess.