Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Presents for Fang-Fang? Swalwell Campaign Spent Thousands on ‘Gifts’ and ‘Gestures’

'Santos' campaign spent more than $136,000 on travel, which is significantly less the $430,000 that Swalwell spent in one year...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Eric Swalwell / IMAGE: Evening Standard via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is known for his illicit relationship with Chinese reported honeypot spy Christine Fang—also known as Fang Fang.

But now Swalwell is under scrutiny for his campaign expenditures, after reporters uncovered records showing that he spent more than $2 million last year on items such as international travel, fine dining, luxury spas, chauffeured cars, childcare and more.

Just the News broke the story on the Swalwell spending spree, reporting Tuesday that he’s spent more than $430,000 on “travel.” Campaign records also show that at least $13,000 was spent overseas, including on trips to the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Nearly $350,000 of the travel expenses were spent on entities based outside of California, according to Just the News, which explained that the House Ethics Manual allows campaign funds to be used on trips to “attend a campaign or political event, or to engage in other campaign activity.”

Just the News further flagged Swalwell’s $29,800 in payments to Sunny’s Executive Sedan, which bills itself as a “first class chauffeur experience.”

Additionally, Just the News found that Swalwell apparently spent about $320 at the five-star Salamander Resort and Spa in Virginia. In October, he also spent $515 at Lake Austin Spa Resort in Texas.

“Additionally, Swalwell’s campaign spent more than $20,000 on expenses marked as gifts and gestures,” Just the News reported.

Swalwell’s $54,000 in payments for childcare attracted particular attention online. Just the News noted that the childcare costs for Swalwell—who reportedly has three children between the ages of six and two—amounted to roughly 60% of the total spent on childcare by all congressional campaigns in 2023.

Internet sleuths further questioned the patern of Swalwell childcare payments. Records show, for instance, that he paid $5,432 to both himself and a daycare on the same day: Sept. 12, 2023.

Just the News compared Swalwell’s expenses with those of former GOP lawmaker George Santos, who was expelled from Congress last year for misusing campaign funds. Just the News suggested that Swalwell’s expenses are more egregious than Santos’s.

“While expelled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., came under fire for his use of campaign money for travel over the course of three years, Santos’ campaign spent more than $136,000 on travel, which is significantly less the $430,000 that Swalwell spent in one year,” the outlet noted.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
