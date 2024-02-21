BREAKING: Death of Satanic Cultist’s Mother Ruled ‘Accidental’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that the high-profile death of a Satanic cultist’s mother was “accidental,” with fatal levels of fentanyl and other pre-existing health conditions contributing to her passing.

KPD’s update on the death of Melanie Spitze comes weeks after footage surfaced online of her son, Kyle Spitze—who was a member of the Satanic cult 764—apparently discovering her body in a hotel room. That video, coincidentally, came weeks after both Kyle and Melanie appeared in a separate viral video of Melanie’s boyfriend shooting Kyle in the ear at point-blank range.

In the video of Kyle apparently discovering his mom’s body, he can be heard saying: “I just woke up and there’s blood everywhere, and mom won’t breathe, and I’m fucking scared. Mom … Mom, please wake up, please … This is so traumatizing.”

The video further shows hair covering Melanie’s face, with blood-soaked sheets on the bed nearby.

Kyle’s Satanic affiliations left some online commentators speculating about the cause of Melanie’s death. In an interview with Headline USA earlier this month, Kyle’s father denied that his son had anything to do with Melanie’s death, explaining that she overdosed on drugs.

This week, KPD corroborated the father’s account of what happened.

“Her death is not believed to be suspicious. There were no signs of external injury or trauma,” KPD communications manager Scott Erland told Headline USA in an email on Monday.

Two days later, Erland added: “The ME [medical examiner] has ruled Melanie Spitze’s cause of death as accidental. Fatal levels of fentanyl and other pre-existing health conditions were noted as contributing factors.”

In the same interview with Headline USA earlier this month, Kyle’s father, Michael Spitze, confirmed that his son was involved in the Satanic cult 764—which targets children and disseminates child porn, and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm and other acts of violence to “accelerate chaos in society,” according to the Justice Department.

The father denied that Kyle participated in any of the 764 acts described above.

“Yes, Kyle’s been involved with these idiots online for a number of years. Never has Kyle actually done anything with these idiots. I don’t know why he’d aspire to be like them—maybe because he thinks hacking is the coolest thing in the world,” Michael said.

“But no, my son is not a pedophile. He just may be associated with some fucked up people, but he’s definitely not involved in those activities.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.