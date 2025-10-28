Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Study Finds the Left’s Big Mystery Solved: Voters Hate Their Agenda

Overall, a staggering 70 percent of voters think the Democratic Party is “out of touch” with everyday Americans, a 19 percent increase since 2013...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Disney trans marketing
A 'gender-fluid' influencer teams with Disney. / @LeftismForU

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A left-wing group commissioned a lengthy survey to study why Democrats keep getting humiliated in elections. The conclusion? Americans simply despise their radical policies, including immigration, gender and other social issues. 

The findings come from Welcome, a group that, in a 59-page report titled “Toward a Common Sense Renewal of the Democratic Party,” claims to have surveyed more than 500,000 Democratic voters since the 2024 presidential election. 

The group found Democrats have widely tarnished their reputation among a diverse bloc of voters, while largely growing support only among “white liberals.” 

Overall, a staggering 70 percent of voters think the Democratic Party is “out of touch” with everyday Americans, a 19 percent increase since 2013. 

The party has bled support, losing 16 percent among non-college-educated Latino voters and 15 percent among non-college-educated AAPI voters. 

Most voters believe that the party over-prioritizes controversial left-wing issues. According to the study, only 23 percent support protecting illegal aliens, 24 percent back tax hikes, 25 percent prioritize LGBTQ issues as a key concern. 

The same dire figures apply to climate change (35 percent), unions (36 percent) and DEI (39 percent). 

By contrast, voters overwhelmingly favor protecting Social Security (82 percent), lowering costs (79 percent), and making healthcare more affordable (74 percent). 

This trend was evident in the 2024 election, when President Donald Trump saw an unprecedented uptick in support from nearly all racial minority groups. 

With these findings in hand, Welcome plans to share the report with Democratic officials and at events in Washington, D.C., and New York, according to Semafor, the outlet that first reported on the findings.

The report calls on Democrats to rid themselves of these radical ties, which the study argues have dominated the party since the 2012 election. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Politico Journo Under Investigation for Working as Chinese Spy
Next article
Sen. Rand Paul Slams Strikes on Boats in Caribbean as ‘Extrajudicial Killings’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com