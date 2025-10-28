Study Finds the Left’s Big Mystery Solved: Voters Hate Their Agenda

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A left-wing group commissioned a lengthy survey to study why Democrats keep getting humiliated in elections. The conclusion? Americans simply despise their radical policies, including immigration, gender and other social issues.

The findings come from Welcome, a group that, in a 59-page report titled “Toward a Common Sense Renewal of the Democratic Party,” claims to have surveyed more than 500,000 Democratic voters since the 2024 presidential election.

The group found Democrats have widely tarnished their reputation among a diverse bloc of voters, while largely growing support only among “white liberals.”

Overall, a staggering 70 percent of voters think the Democratic Party is “out of touch” with everyday Americans, a 19 percent increase since 2013.

The party has bled support, losing 16 percent among non-college-educated Latino voters and 15 percent among non-college-educated AAPI voters.

Most voters believe that the party over-prioritizes controversial left-wing issues. According to the study, only 23 percent support protecting illegal aliens, 24 percent back tax hikes, 25 percent prioritize LGBTQ issues as a key concern.

The same dire figures apply to climate change (35 percent), unions (36 percent) and DEI (39 percent).

By contrast, voters overwhelmingly favor protecting Social Security (82 percent), lowering costs (79 percent), and making healthcare more affordable (74 percent).

This trend was evident in the 2024 election, when President Donald Trump saw an unprecedented uptick in support from nearly all racial minority groups.

With these findings in hand, Welcome plans to share the report with Democratic officials and at events in Washington, D.C., and New York, according to Semafor, the outlet that first reported on the findings.

The report calls on Democrats to rid themselves of these radical ties, which the study argues have dominated the party since the 2012 election.