Politico’s Left-Wing Founder Admits Trump Is a ‘Great’ President

He then explained that he thinks this is the case because he dominated the Republican Party and became popular among most Americans, supported by the fact that Trump won the popular vote in the 2024 election.

Harris also tried to find a silver lining for Democrats, stating that they “may find liberating” the fact that they don’t need to “push Trump to the margins by treating him as a momentary anomaly or simply denouncing him as lawless and illegitimate.”

According to Harris, this rhetoric doesn’t work anymore because Americans found the America First rhetoric more compelling than the mainstream propaganda.

Additionally, Harris called Trump a “communications innovator” who “exploited technological shifts more effectively than [his] rivals,” comparing him to Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, who used radio and television to their advantage.

Harris also pointed out Trump’s toughness amid his legal battles, stating that people in his situation are more likely to “end up being consumed and shrunken by the searing nature of [being sued],” even if they win.

“Imagine running for president amid huge civil suits, criminal prosecutions and even felony convictions — then emerging from this morass as a larger figure than before,” he wrote. “No one needs to admire the achievement to recognize that Trump is possessed by some rare traits of denial, combativeness and resilience.”

Harris became well-known for his far-left political beliefs. In 2022, he suggested that the U.S. Constitution should be rewritten because Trump is a “constitutional menace.”

Other people who worked for Politico also criticized the law of the land, claiming that “democracy is not just the enemy of the Republican Party” but also “the enemy of the Constitution.”

Politico also became infamous for pushing pro-abortion propaganda, canceling mothers and criticizing Vice President J.D. Vance’s facial expressions.