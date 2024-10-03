Quantcast
Thursday, October 3, 2024

Politico Can’t Attack J.D. Vance, Attacks His Beard Instead

'Politico debate analysis: Vance's beard is sexist, Walz's bulging eyes are lovely...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign event Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The mass media recently reminded everyone once again that if the Left can’t attack someone’s ideas, it will attack the person’s physical appearance instead.

The day after the debate between Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., leftist news source Politico published an article criticizing Vance’s body language because it was impossible to criticize his ideas.

To not make complete fools out of themselves, leftists who work for Politico even invited Joe Navarro, a body language expert who worked with the FBI, as reported by Breitbart.

“No, I’m not a telepath. I’m a body language expert with over 50 years of experience — 25 of which I spent with the FBI, where I served in the national security division’s elite behavioral analysis program. I’ve used my expertise in the endlessly subtle science of nonverbal communication to help ferret out spies and put away criminals,” Navarro wrote.

In his analysis piece, Navarro stated that Vance’s bear “matters” because beards are synonymous with masculinity, which many people, especially women, find threatening because they “[convey] aggression and opposition to feminist ideals.”

Navarro also mentioned Vance’s precision grip, “little” frown and the politician calling “attention to his heart.”

Additionally, Navarro painted a positive picture of Walz when he mentioned the politician’s body language, such as his wide-open eyes, which could indicate nervousness or fear. Navarro, however, claimed that Walz was just too excited and concerned about the well-being of the United States and its citizens.

Conservatives didn’t fail to use the opportunity to mock the biased body language analysis on Twitter.

“Politico debate analysis: Vance’s beard is sexist, Walz’s bulging eyes are lovely,” @EndWokeness wrote.

Conservative reporter Greg Price also mentioned Politico’s article, writing that it is “pathetic.”

Some people also showed the leftists’ hypocrisy by finding an old article by Politico that stated a beard is a sign of wisdom.

“Politico keeps finding new ways to be more ridiculous,” @Bubblebathgirl wrote.

As previously pointed out, Politico needed to do something like this only because it couldn’t attack Vance’s ideas and rhetoric. Many media propagandists even admitted that Vance won the Tuesday debate.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden-Harris Admin. Supports Dockworkers’ Strike
Next article
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s Opponent Arrested for Making Deadly Threats

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com