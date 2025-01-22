SCOOP: Video Reveals Aftermath of School Shooting Inspired by Satanic Accelerationism

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Headline USA has obtained apparent footage of the aftermath of a shooting Wednesday at Antioch High School in the Nashville area, where a 17-year-old black student named Solomon Henderson allegedly opened fire—killing a female student and wounding one other before killing himself.

The footage was provided by online researcher “Bx,” who has provided Headline USA with reliable information in the past. Bx also provided this publication with Henderson’s “manifesto,” which indicates that he was linked to Satanic cults, as well as other high school shooters interested in the same.

NEW: Footage reveals the aftermath of Wednesday's high school shooting, which appears to be conducted by a 17-year-old black teenager who was interested in Satanic accelerationism.

The footage is mostly a black screen, due to the camera being on the floor. Commotion can be heard in the background.

“He tried to shoot me, too,” a female student can be heard saying.

“He shot another shot … This is the same fucking kid who brought a box cutter,” a male is later heard.

At the very end of the video, a Nashville Metro Police Officer picks up the phone before turning it off.

Bx said she believes Wednesday’s shooting stemmed from the latest mutation of a disturbing online trend known as “accelerationism”—the ideology that seeks to topple Western institutions to usher in a “new Dark Age.” Bx released a video on the subject last week.

“A new breed of Satanic accelerationists dominates the online terrorism landscape,” she said, explaining that a new wave of Satanic cults aims to lure in mal-adjusted teenagers and groom them to commit acts of terrorism, pedophilia and other crimes.

That certainly appears to be the case with Henderson, whose manifesto repeatedly references accelerationism.

Additionally, Henderson apparently operated the Twitter/X account @GroidCell, which is linked to the Satanic 764 pedophile network. The shooter’s manifesto also claimed that he had connections with other school shooters, including 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who opened fire during a study hall last month.

“Lately I’ve been inspired by other young attackers around my age such as Colt Gray, Saintress Samantha Rupnow, Arda Kucukyetim, Morad Heideri, and Dylan Butler,” the shooter’s manifesto states. “I have connections with some of them only loosely via online messaging platforms.”

Henderson’s claim about Rupnow appears to be accurate, as Rupnow’s Twitter/X account did follow Henderson’s @GroidCell account—a fact uncovered last month by Bx.

Bx further noted that some of Henderson’s manifesto contains phrases lifted from a terroristic manual entitled “Hard Reset” that’s available on “Terrorgram”—a series of decentralized Telegram chat groups that promote accelerationism.

The rest of the manifesto is laden with racist and antisemitic content. Henderson said he was inspired by a slew of online political personalities—from right-wing personalities such as Candace Owens, Ethan Ralph and Nick Fuentes, to left streamers such as Destiny and Hasan Piker.

“Candace Owens has influenced me above all each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over the Jewish question,” Henderson said.

Bx cautioned that the inclusion of mainstream political pundits was likely intended to sow public discord in the aftermath of the shooting. Liberals will likely blame people like Owens and Fuentes instead of focusing on the underlying issue: Accelerationists are grooming teenagers to commit acts of terrorism.

Additionally, Henderson’s manifesto references the Satanic cult Order of Nine Angles, as well as its offshoot, 764—if only to make fun of those groups. He said he’s not an O9A member because “it only scares your 1980s boomer Christians.”

Meanwhile, Police Chief John Drake said the shooter “confronted” a 16-year-old female student in the cafeteria and opened fire, killing her. Drake said police are looking into a motive and whether the students who were shot were targeted.

Satanism’s Threat to Western Society

According to the Justice Department, Satanic accelerationist groups such as the Order of the Nine Angles, 764 and their various offshoots have a terroristic goal: They want to corrupt the youth, which will accelerate the collapse of Western society.

In recent months, the DOJ has begun to treat Satanic accelerationist groups as gangs, warning the public of the threat they pose to teenagers in particular. Last month, after 764 member Richard “Rabid” Densmore was sentenced Thursday to 30 years imprisonment for sexually exploiting a child, the DOJ warned the public that “this case represents a new and depraved threat against our kids.”

“Members of 764 gain notoriety by systematically targeting, grooming, and extorting victims through online social media platforms. Members demand that victims engage in and share media of self-mutilation, sexual acts, harm to animals, acts of random violence, suicide, and murder, all for the purpose of accelerating chaos and disrupting society and the world order,” the DOJ said last month in a press release.

Before that, Headline USA revealed that the Order of Nine Angles was likely behind the arson of three African American Baptist churches in 2019.

Along with being known for Satanism, O9A has been in the news in recent years due to its links to right-wing extremism. O9A fomented several neo-Nazi terrorist plots over the last several years, an O9A-linked neo-Nazi participated in the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally, and one of the network’s leaders, Joshua Caleb Sutter—the one who started the abovementioned Tempel ov Blood—was revealed to be a longtime FBI informant.

According to the DOJ, the 764 group was an offshoot of O9A. The 764 cult “represents a radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use [child porn] and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society,” the DOJ said last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

