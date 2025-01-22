Trump State Department Bans Pride, BLM Flags from U.S. Embassies

(Headline USA) The Trump State Department issued a rule on Tuesday that prohibits all U.S. embassies and outposts from flying any flag but the U.S. flag, including Pride and Black Lives Matter flags.

“Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content,” the memo states. “The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present.”

The memo adds, “The U.S. flag is a powerful symbol of pride and it is fitting and respectful that only the U.S. flag be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestically and abroad.”

The “One Flag Policy” order, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, makes only two exceptions for the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag.

Any State Department employee who violates the new policy will “face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency,” according to the order.

The Biden administration frequently flew Pride and BLM flags alongside the U.S. flag at various government buildings, including at the White House.

In 2021, for example, the Biden State Department explicitly encouraged U.S. embassies to display BLM flags to commemorate the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

“Black Lives Matter began with a hashtag that initially focused on treatment of racial minorities by police, but over time the phrase has garnered international attention and is connected to collective efforts to mitigate racism and build a more equitable society,” the U.S. embassy in Brazil said in a press statement at the time.