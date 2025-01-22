Quantcast
Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Trump State Department Bans Pride, BLM Flags from U.S. Embassies

'Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content...'

Posted by Contributing Author
LGBT rally
"Rainbow" flag. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) The Trump State Department issued a rule on Tuesday that prohibits all U.S. embassies and outposts from flying any flag but the U.S. flag, including Pride and Black Lives Matter flags.

“Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content,” the memo states. “The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present.”

The memo adds, “The U.S. flag is a powerful symbol of pride and it is fitting and respectful that only the U.S. flag be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestically and abroad.”

The “One Flag Policy” order, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, makes only two exceptions for the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag.

Any State Department employee who violates the new policy will “face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency,” according to the order.

The Biden administration frequently flew Pride and BLM flags alongside the U.S. flag at various government buildings, including at the White House.

In 2021, for example, the Biden State Department explicitly encouraged U.S. embassies to display BLM flags to commemorate the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

“Black Lives Matter began with a hashtag that initially focused on treatment of racial minorities by police, but over time the phrase has garnered international attention and is connected to collective efforts to mitigate racism and build a more equitable society,” the U.S. embassy in Brazil said in a press statement at the time.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pentagon to Send 1,500 Active-Duty Troops to Aid Border Patrol in Immigration Enforcement
Next article
Politico’s Left-Wing Founder Admits Trump Is a ‘Great’ President

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com