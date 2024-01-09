Quantcast
Dishonest Capitol Police Officer Now Running for Congress

'Unfortunately for now-Congressional candidate Dunn and those who have engaged in the cover-up of his many hidden indiscretions — on and off duty — our series on ‘A Day in the Life of Harry Dunn’ has only just begun...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who’s made numerous false statements about his role on Jan. 6, 2021, is now running for Congress.

Dunn announced his candidacy last week on Twitter, stating that he’ll be running as a Democrat for Maryland’s 3rd District. He’s running to replace Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., who is not seeking reelection.

Dunn has made numerous dubious claims about what happened on Jan. 6, including that protestors called him the N-word and shouted numerous other slurs at him. Dunn should have the body cam footage to prove his claims, but so far no footage has shown protestors attacking him or shouting racist slurs.

More recently, Dunn was found to have given false statements about the Oath Keepers, according to an investigation from Blaze Media.

Citing recently released Captiol Hill surveillance footage, Blaze’s October investigation centered around Capitol Police Special Agent David Lazarus, who told in 2022 that he witnessed an “antagonistic” standoff between several Oath Keepers and Officer Dunn.

Lazarus was shown a video at the trial of four Oath Keepers with Dunn inside the Capitol on J6, and was asked by a prosecutor whether he recognized those men—to which Lazarus said, “Yes.”

However, “The problem with Lazarus’ testimony about this significant event is that, according to direct video evidence the jury never saw, it never happened,” Blaze Media said.

Blaze Media then launched into a detailed, step-by-step breakdown of the Capitol Hill CCTV footage that show’s Lazarus’s and Dunn’s movements—finding various contradictions with trial testimony along the way.

“By analyzing the footage from multiple CCTV cameras and comparing the timelines associated with Officer Dunn’s actual interaction on camera with the Oath Keepers, it is clear that Lazarus did not arrive at the bottom of the staircase until three and a half minutes after the last of the Oath Keepers had left the area and were exiting the Capitol Building,” the media outlet said.

“Lazarus emerged from the top of the stairwell just after 3:05 p.m., after tactical units from the ATF and D.C. Metro Police had completely cleared the top of that staircase, the Speaker’s Lobby, and the speaker’s offices of all protesters.”

Blaze further noted that Lazarus’s testimony also contradicts Dunn’s forthcoming book, in which he wrote that he observed Lazarus in a conflict with Oath Keepers—and not the other way around.

Blaze journalist Steve Baker, who spearheaded the investigation into Dunn, promised more damning revelations about the congressional candidate.

“Unfortunately for now-Congressional candidate Dunn and those who have engaged in the cover-up of his many hidden indiscretions — on and off duty — our series on ‘A Day in the Life of Harry Dunn’ has only just begun,” Baker said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

