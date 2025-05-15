Police Arrest Alleged Killer of Infowars Reporter Jamie White

(José Niño, Headline USA) What began as a routine car burglary spiraled into a deadly encounter, leaving a prominent Infowars employee fatally wounded.

In March 2025, a fatal shooting in Austin, Texas, claimed the life of Jamie White, a 36-year-old reporter for Infowars. The incident occurred late at night outside White’s apartment complex on Douglas Street, near East Oltorf Street and Interstate 35. According to Austin police, White was shot after he confronted suspects who were attempting to break into his car, a green Kia Soul, per a report by ABC News.

Shortly before midnight on March 9, emergency responders arrived at the scene to find White suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m. on March 10, according to Fox 7 Austin.

Investigators determined that White had interrupted a group of four individuals in the act of burglarizing his vehicle. During the confrontation, one of the suspects shot White before all four fled the scene.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Austin Police have arrested a 17-year-old in the murder of InfoWars reporter Jamie White. Eloy Adrian Camarillo is one of four suspects connected to the shooting, according to an arrest warrant. He’s being charged with capital murder by terror threat/other… pic.twitter.com/0lqNyXT8t4 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 15, 2025

One of the suspects, identified as 17-year-old Eloy Adrian Camarillo, was arrested by Austin police in late April. Camarillo was charged with capital murder by terror threat/other felony and booked into the Travis County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Authorities believe Camarillo was a “co-conspirator” in the deadly shooting, and he is one of four individuals implicated in the crime.

The suspects were reportedly targeting Kia-brand vehicles, which have been frequently targeted for theft due to known manufacturing vulnerabilities. On the night of the shooting, the group had already broken into multiple vehicles, including a black and a silver Kia Soul.

Surveillance footage and witness accounts placed a black Kia Soul at the scene just before the shooting occurred. This vehicle, later found abandoned, had been reported stolen from a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators used cellphone tower data to track the suspects’ movements, which ultimately led them to Camarillo. He admitted to police that he and the others broke into White’s car intending to “joyride” it.

When White confronted one of the suspects inside his vehicle, he was shot, and the group fled in the stolen black Kia Soul.

White’s friends and colleagues described him as dedicated, hardworking, and passionate about his job as an Infowars reporter. They emphasized that he was not targeted because of his job at Infowars, but rather became a victim because he happened to interrupt the burglary at the wrong moment.

His family expressed heartbreak and called for justice, noting that White’s car had been burglarized once before in recent months.

The case highlighted ongoing concerns about vehicle thefts in the area, particularly involving Kia models. Police urged car owners to take precautions and encouraged those with eligible vehicles to obtain manufacturer security upgrades.

The investigation remains active as authorities continue to seek the remaining suspects.

Jamie White’s death has drawn attention from both local and national media, with Infowars founder Alex Jones and White’s friends publicly mourning his loss and demanding accountability for those responsible.

Headline USA previously reported that White was allegedly featured on Ukraine’s infamous “enemies list” due to his reporting that critiqued the United States’ proxy war against Russia.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino