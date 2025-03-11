Infowars Reporter was Brutally Murdered Outside of Apartment in Austin, Texas

(José Niño, Headline USA) Jamie White, a reporter for InfoWars, was fatally wounded outside his apartment in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.

White was found unresponsive with “obvious signs of trauma” in the parking lot of his apartment complex in South Austin at around 11:57 PM.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The Austin Police Department is currently investigating the death as a homicide.

White was born in 1988 and was a writer for InfoWars, building his reputation as a versatile writer who covered topics ranging from domestic politics to international relations. InfoWars founder Alex Jones described White as a dedicated worker who “loved to fight tyranny” and “promote freedom.”

White was also reportedly included on Ukraine’s infamous “enemies list” due to his critical reporting on Joe Biden’s proxy war against Russia.

The exact nature of White’s death (whether it was a stabbing or shooting incident) has not been disclosed by authorities. Additionally, law enforcement has not published information about potential suspects or motives.

White’s killing marks the eighth homicide in Austin in 2025.

Jones announced White’s death and vowed “those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.” The InfoWars host connected the murder to local District Attorney Jose Garza – a George Soros-funded district attorney — and his soft-on-crime policies that have the city more dangerous since Garza was first elected as DA in 2020 and was re-elected in 2024.

The investigation is ongoing, and APD authorities have stated they will publish more information as it becomes available.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino