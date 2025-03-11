Quantcast
Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Infowars Reporter was Brutally Murdered Outside of Apartment in Austin, Texas

Authorities have not released information about potential motives for the killing...

Posted by Jose Nino
The Infowars set. (ThreeSixty Asset Advisors via AP)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Jamie White, a reporter for InfoWars, was fatally wounded outside his apartment in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.

White was found unresponsive with “obvious signs of trauma” in the parking lot of his apartment complex in South Austin at around 11:57 PM.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The Austin Police Department is currently investigating the death as a homicide. 

White was born in 1988 and was a writer for InfoWars, building his reputation as a versatile writer who covered topics ranging from domestic politics to international relations. InfoWars founder Alex Jones described White as a dedicated worker who “loved to fight tyranny” and “promote freedom.” 

White was also reportedly included on Ukraine’s infamous “enemies list” due to his critical reporting on Joe Biden’s proxy war against Russia.

The exact nature of White’s death (whether it was a stabbing or shooting incident) has not been disclosed by authorities. Additionally, law enforcement has not published information about potential suspects or motives. 

White’s killing marks the eighth homicide in Austin in 2025. 

Jones announced White’s death and vowed “those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.”  The InfoWars host connected the murder to local District Attorney Jose Garza – a George Soros-funded district attorney — and his soft-on-crime policies that have the city more dangerous since Garza was first elected as DA in 2020 and was re-elected in 2024.

The investigation is ongoing, and APD authorities have stated they will publish more information as it becomes available.

White’s previous work can be found here.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Feds Borrow $8 billion per Day, CBO Says
Next article
NIH to Stop Funding Studies into Why People are Skeptical of Vaccines

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com