Quantcast
Monday, June 10, 2024

State Dept. Media Smears Americans Who Oppose Funding Ukraine War

'One wonders how ... former US President Donald Trump and dozens of members of the US Congress will react when they hear that US tax dollars are being sent to Ukraine for US-backed Ukrainian organizations to make “hate lists” and “kill lists” of patriotic Americans like themselves...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Samantha Powers and Barack Obama
Samantha Powers and Barack Obama / IMAGE: The Obama White House via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Ukrainian publication sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development, which sponsors non-governmental organizations around the world, has published a report smearing 391 American lawmakers, journalists, researchers and others for not supporting Joe Biden’s proxy war against Russia.

USAID, currently headed by former Obama official Samantha Power, has been described as the biggest funder of journalism in the world. The publication to smear anti-Biden Americans is the USAID-backed Ukrainian “Data Journalism Agency,” also known as TEXTY, which was reportedly co-founded by Anatoly Bondarenko—a former State Department instructor who trained foreign journalists and activists.

TEXTY’s  June 6 report, which was about Americans who spread “Russian propaganda,” named Sen. JD Vance, Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Jim Jordan, among others.

There were also 76 organizations named by the USAID-backed outlet, including The American Conservative, antiwar.com, the Ron Paul Institute and the Libertarian Institute—the latter for which this reporter contributes.

TEXTY accused the named Americans of spreading disinformation, but the outlet made numerous errors in the process, as noted by Ron Paul Institute’s Daniel McAdams, who is also on the list.

“Even long-debunked myths continue to surface, such as claims of Nazi dominance and American Biolabs in Ukraine and the portrayal of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity as a coup,” McAdams said in a rebuttal to the report.

McAdams further noted the bitter irony of the U.S. government funding a media outlet that smears American citizens.

“One wonders how, for example, former US President Donald Trump and dozens of members of the US Congress will react when they hear that US tax dollars are being sent to Ukraine for US-backed Ukrainian organizations to make “hate lists” and “kill lists” of patriotic Americans like themselves,” he said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
What Do We Make of the Recent Knee-Jerk Gold Selloff?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com