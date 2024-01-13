Former Pres. of Canadian LGBT Organization Arrested for Having Child Porn, Raping Minor

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) This week, the former president of a Canadian pro-LGBT organization was arrested for possessing child pornography and sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Daily Fetched, the charges are against Sean Gravells, the leader of the North Peace Pride Society in British Columbia.

On Dec. 29, 2023, Gravells was charged with touching a minor under 16 for sexual purposes and sexual interference with another minor under 16.

Gravells was then charged with possession of child pornography and importing or distributing child sex material after further investigations.

The 39-year-old predator appeared in court on Jan. 1, 2024, and is scheduled to be arraigned at the end of the same month.

Gravells became “involved in the North Peace Pride Society” and became president of the organization in 2017, according to Andy Ngo’s post, in which he included Gravells’s now-deleted bio page.

“It’s exciting and stressful sometimes but it fills my heart with pride to be a part of something that shows how much support the LGBTQ+ community has in Fort St. John,” Gravells wrote in the bio.

The organization issued a statement, in which it said that it was “committed to supporting SOGI [sexual orientation and sexual identity] and children’s rights, as it is instrumental for the healthy upbringing of all children.” At the time when the statement was issued, Gravells was still president of the organization.

However, on Jan. 5, 2024, the group issued a much different statement to avoid the potential backlash by separating itself from the former president.

“On December 31, 2023, one of our board members was arrested and is facing severe charges inconsistent with the North Peace Pride Society’s mission and code of conduct. In response to the gravity of the charges, we have immediately removed this person from our board, emphasizing our commitment to our community’s values,” the statement said.

Back in 2022, the groomer also encouraged “young people” to perform as drag queens for a June 4 show during that year’s “pride month.”

“We’ve got, potentially, a young person who’s never tried drag before, but they really want to try. So we’re going to help them out as much as we can with costumes, makeup. We can’t do everything for them, but we can definitely provide some guidance,” he said at the time.