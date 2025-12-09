Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Was J6 Pipe-Bomber Part of Seditious ‘War Games’ Plot?

'This is one of the most consequential moves in the whole game in order to make sure Trump could not take office, even if they even acknowledged that he clearly won the election...'

Posted by Editor 1
John Podesta
John Podesta / IMAGE: Recode via YouTube

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A recent video from cybersecurity expert and social-media influencer Mike Benz floated the theory that accused Jan. 6 pipe-bomber Brian Cole Jr. may be a patsy in a seditious conspiracy plotted during the months before the 2020 presidential election.

Benz pointed out that Hillary Clinton adviser and spirit-cooking aficionado John Podesta was the mastermind behind the Orwellian-named Transition Integrity Project, an alliance of NeverTrumpers who wargamed a series of four scenarios to overthrow the government if President Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden in the 2020 race.

Among the scenarios they floated were having several deep blue states — including California — secede from the union and presenting alternate slates of electors in highly contested swing states — the very thing for which lawfare activists subsequently attempted to prosecute Trump’s allies).

“John Podesta personally role-played that move — alternate electors — which sure played into a broader narrative of Democrats attempting to orchestrate an illegal coup,” Benz said on his podcast. “They knew — they wargamed — an illegal coup, and they wargamed what the perceived — the public perception that it was an illegal coup.”

The seditious scheme proved moot after Biden edged out Trump in November 2020, in an election chock full of allegations about illegal ballots and rigged voting machines.

But one threat remained: that Republicans might stage a revolt during the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the election results.

Benz, looking at TIP’s original 22-page report, noted that the planning for a riot at the U.S. Capitol may have begun in June 2020, when Podesta — along with RINO ex-Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele and around 70 high-level military, intelligence and political power players —  began anticipating the certification process.

Fearing their lawfare resources might be insufficient to overturn the outcome, TIP wrote that the coup “may well be a street fight, not a legal battle.”

Around the same time, Cole began purchasing the bomb-making material needed for the two explosive devices he planted at the RNC and DNC headquarters.

Benz suggested that Cole, whose family-run bail-bond business supported illegal immigration, may have been affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement, which was being bankrolled by the powerful ESG arms of major corporations, as well as dark-money foreign investors.

“Almost every strategy to get rid of Trump is dependent on mass mobilization and, in particular, in large numbers of people taking to the streets,” the TIP report said. “… Their success will likely depend on supporting and resourcing new and emerging racial justice leaders.”

If Trump had won, the TIP plan would’ve had Democrats taking to the streets of D.C.

Instead, it was Trump supporters who joined what many argue was a “fed-surrection” psy-op to breach the Capitol, giving radical leftists both the distraction and scapegoat they needed to railroad a Biden presidency across the finish line.

“This is one of the most consequential moves in the whole game in order to make sure Trump could not take office, even if they even acknowledged that he clearly won the election,” Benz said.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Piers Morgan Presses Nick Fuentes about His Sexuality
Next article
Adam Schiff Laments Trump Wasn’t Jailed Sooner as DOJ Turns on Him

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com