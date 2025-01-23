Quantcast
Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Philly’s Woke DA Threatens to Harass J6 Hostages Despite Widely Praised Release

'You can have a state prosecution for conduct that was not fully encompassed in the federal prosecution...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a radical Democrat, speaks in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Jan. 6 hostages recently released by President Donald Trump’s pardons may once again be victimized—this time by a radical leftist and Soros-funded prosecutor. 

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a woke Democrat, suggested in a Wednesday interview with CNN that he might pursue state charges against his constituents who participated in the Jan. 6 protests. 

While presidential pardons exonerate federal charges, they do not extend to state offices. Despite this, Krasner’s threats are likely to violate the protesters’ protections against double jeopardy.

Many may recall how a New York judge dismissed former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s charges against Paul Manafort right after Trump had pardoned him.

Krasner seemed undeterred by these major obstacles, telling CNN, “You can have a state prosecution for conduct that was not fully encompassed in the federal prosecution.”

CNN’s characterization of Krasner’s statements implies the District Attorney’s Office may even stretch the law to target some of the released Jan. 6 defendants. Their alleged offenses occurred in D.C., more than a hundred miles from Krasner’s jurisdiction. 

He claimed Philadelphia prosecutors, rather than prioritize local violent crime, could use statutes criminalizing the use of phones or computers to break the law. Krasner’s prosecutors could also rely on other laws concerning state elections and other conspiracy statutes. 

Dripping with self-righteousness, Krasner chastised Republicans and even took a jab at Trump, his newly sworn-in commander-in-chief. 

“Those of us who actually believe in the rule of law, and actually believe in the law, and actually believe in order — in other words, those of us who are not MAGA — intend to preserve the values, traditions, laws and Constitution of the United States. And that means accountability for the co-conspirators of the 34-time felon president,” Krasner pontificated.

Krasner’s disturbing threats came less than 24 hours after Trump acted on his campaign promise to issue sweeping pardons for the 1,500 individuals who had been subjected to the Biden-Harris administration’s aggressive prosecution for the events of Jan. 6. 

Several released Jan. 6 defendants shared emotional videos and photos on social media after their release from federal prisons. Many reunited with loved ones who had waited outside in the freezing cold.

