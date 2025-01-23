Fake News: CNN to Lay Off Staff Following Multi-Million Dollar Defamation Loss

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Are the fake news media kicking the bucket? The latest layoffs on CNN and NBC News suggest this is exactly what’s happening.

CNN plans to fire hundreds of employees on Thursday to lower costs amid tanking viewership, CNBC reported Wednesday.

The shocking layoffs come less than a week after CNN settled a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed by U.S. veteran Zachary Young. Young filed the lawsuit after CNN falsely accused him of unethically profiting from Afghanistan evacuations.

CNN sources claim the layoffs are part of the network’s restructuring to focus on global digital audiences.

While some of the high-profile anchors may not be affected by the layoffs, they could be ordered to relocate to Atlanta, Georgia to lower costs. CNN currently broadcasts from Manhattan and D.C.

JUST IN 🅱️ CNN to layoff HUNDREDS of employees. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7L5Oz8pK4S — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 22, 2025

These cost-saving measures followed CNN hiding some news articles behind a laughable $3.99 monthly paywall. It is not immediately clear whether the move backfired, as more Americans turn to independent media or podcasts for news.

Not to be outdone by CNN, NBC News is preparing to terminate at least 50 employees, CNBC reported.

This marks the second time in less than a year that NBC News has undergone mass firings, getting rid of 50 to 100 jobs in January 2024. In 2023, the network also fired 75 employees.

CNN’s latest layoffs follow several others, including a three percent (100 employees) reduction in July 2024. Less than two years earlier, the network had cut hundreds of jobs.

Print media outlets are also laying off workers. The Washington Post and the Associated Press—infamously known for their leftist bias—are reducing their workforce by four and eight percent, respectively.

These developments follow President Donald Trump’s wise decision to snub legacy media during his 2024 campaign, instead opting for popular podcasts hosted by personalities like Joe Rogan, Theo Von and Logan Paul.