Quantcast
Thursday, January 23, 2025

Fake News: CNN to Lay Off Staff Following Multi-Million Dollar Defamation Loss

'Not to be outdone by CNN, NBC News is preparing to terminate at least 50 employees...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
CNN Jake Tapper
CNN' Jake Tapper is eating crow over his previous Trump claims. / wikimedia

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Are the fake news media kicking the bucket? The latest layoffs on CNN and NBC News suggest this is exactly what’s happening. 

CNN plans to fire hundreds of employees on Thursday to lower costs amid tanking viewership, CNBC reported Wednesday. 

The shocking layoffs come less than a week after CNN settled a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed by U.S. veteran Zachary Young. Young filed the lawsuit after CNN falsely accused him of unethically profiting from Afghanistan evacuations. 

CNN sources claim the layoffs are part of the network’s restructuring to focus on global digital audiences.  

While some of the high-profile anchors may not be affected by the layoffs, they could be ordered to relocate to Atlanta, Georgia to lower costs. CNN currently broadcasts from Manhattan and D.C.

These cost-saving measures followed CNN hiding some news articles behind a laughable $3.99 monthly paywall. It is not immediately clear whether the move backfired, as more Americans turn to independent media or podcasts for news. 

Not to be outdone by CNN, NBC News is preparing to terminate at least 50 employees, CNBC reported. 

This marks the second time in less than a year that NBC News has undergone mass firings, getting rid of 50 to 100 jobs in January 2024. In 2023, the network also fired 75 employees. 

CNN’s latest layoffs follow several others, including a three percent (100 employees) reduction in July 2024. Less than two years earlier, the network had cut hundreds of jobs. 

Print media outlets are also laying off workers. The Washington Post and the Associated Press—infamously known for their leftist bias—are reducing their workforce by four and eight percent, respectively. 

These developments follow President Donald Trump’s wise decision to snub legacy media during his 2024 campaign, instead opting for popular podcasts hosted by personalities like Joe Rogan, Theo Von and Logan Paul. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Philly’s Woke DA Threatens to Harass J6 Hostages Despite Widely Praised Release
Next article
LOL: Never-Trumper Fumes Over Amy Klobuchar’s Positive Account of Trump Interaction

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com