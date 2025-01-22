Quantcast
J6 Hostages Share Heartwarming Moments of Freedom Following Trump Pardons

'I’m overwhelmed. I’m joyful, just blessed...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jan. 6 uprising
Outraged citizens protest the irregularities in the 2020 election during Congress's certification of the disputed Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAFree at last, free at last! 

Several Jan. 6 defendants on Tuesday flooded X with heartfelt messages of gratitude and emotional videos capturing reunions with loved ones after President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons for individuals prosecuted in connection with Jan. 6, 2021. 

Many of these Americans endured inhumane conditions while in the custody of the Biden-Harris administration. Some were denied life-saving medical treatment, while others were separated from their families for minor infractions, such as entering the U.S. Capitol. 

But no more. 

Dozens of videos and photos shared online captured the exact moments these individuals—victims of the weaponized DOJ under former President Joe Biden—were finally reunited with their loved ones.

One video, shared by X personality Orea Express, showed approximately 13 Americans walking out of the D.C. Central Detention Facility. 

“They’re out! Promises made, promises kept!” a man is heard celebrating, referring to Trump’s pledge to pardon the 1,500 individuals targeted in connection to Jan. 6. 

“Let these heroes out! Let’s go! Let’s go!” the man cheered as several women rushed to embrace and kiss their newly released husbands. 

Another emotional moment was captured when Rachel Powell, a beloved mother and grandmother, was released from prison after serving part of a 57-month sentence for protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election. 

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m joyful, just blessed,” Powell said, holding back tears. She expressed gratitude for the support she received during what she described as “the last four years of hell.” 

Renowned conservative activist Brent Bozell, an author and founder of the Media Research Center, shared a heartfelt account of his son’s experience as a Jan. 6 defendant. 

Leo Brent Bozell IV, also known as Zeeker, was aggressively prosecuted because of his father’s life-long contributions to the conservative movement. 

Zeeker was sentenced to an astonishing four years in prison for just breaking two windows at the Capitol. 

 “I want to know who was behind this persecution,” Bozell wrote, rebuking the prosecutors who targeted his son for political reasons.

Bozell added, “I want to know who chose my son because he shares my name. I want to know who gave the orders to throw the book against him – including inventing heinous crimes – because I supported President Trump. I want them brought to justice. I want to see them in prison.” 

A photo shared by Bozell showed Zeeker standing outside a federal prison in Pennsylvania, moments before reuniting with his wife and three daughters. 

These are just a handful of over 1,500 stories of families torn apart and lives upended in what many view as a calculated effort by the previous administration to annihilate political opponents. 

While thousands celebrate the Jan. 6 pardons, some Americans were not as fortunate.

Four individuals—Mark Aungst, Chris Stanton, Nejourde Meacham, and Matthew Perna—died by suicide under the immense pressure of their federal cases.

Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old veteran and devoted wife, lost her life after being fatally shot inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

 

Watch some of the Jan. 6 defendants’ emotional reunions below:

