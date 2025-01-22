J6 Hostages Share Heartwarming Moments of Freedom Following Trump Pardons

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Free at last, free at last!

Several Jan. 6 defendants on Tuesday flooded X with heartfelt messages of gratitude and emotional videos capturing reunions with loved ones after President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons for individuals prosecuted in connection with Jan. 6, 2021.

Many of these Americans endured inhumane conditions while in the custody of the Biden-Harris administration. Some were denied life-saving medical treatment, while others were separated from their families for minor infractions, such as entering the U.S. Capitol.

But no more.

Dozens of videos and photos shared online captured the exact moments these individuals—victims of the weaponized DOJ under former President Joe Biden—were finally reunited with their loved ones.

One video, shared by X personality Orea Express, showed approximately 13 Americans walking out of the D.C. Central Detention Facility.

“They’re out! Promises made, promises kept!” a man is heard celebrating, referring to Trump’s pledge to pardon the 1,500 individuals targeted in connection to Jan. 6.

“Let these heroes out! Let’s go! Let’s go!” the man cheered as several women rushed to embrace and kiss their newly released husbands.

Promises Made, Promises Kept. J6 Hostages released after being pardoned. This is such an amazing sight to see! pic.twitter.com/Ox35KyeOGI — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) January 21, 2025

Another emotional moment was captured when Rachel Powell, a beloved mother and grandmother, was released from prison after serving part of a 57-month sentence for protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m joyful, just blessed,” Powell said, holding back tears. She expressed gratitude for the support she received during what she described as “the last four years of hell.”

J6 Politcal hostage Rachel Powell just released from DC Gulag with help from the Federal Marshals. pic.twitter.com/zE7fl8zebI — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) January 21, 2025

Renowned conservative activist Brent Bozell, an author and founder of the Media Research Center, shared a heartfelt account of his son’s experience as a Jan. 6 defendant.

Leo Brent Bozell IV, also known as Zeeker, was aggressively prosecuted because of his father’s life-long contributions to the conservative movement.

Zeeker was sentenced to an astonishing four years in prison for just breaking two windows at the Capitol.

“I want to know who was behind this persecution,” Bozell wrote, rebuking the prosecutors who targeted his son for political reasons.

The new Trump administration has arrived, with a real sense of purpose. For the past four years, the Biden administration has subjected America to a level of personal corruption, professional ineptitude and abuse of power unheard of in our nation’s history. President Trump… — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 21, 2025

Bozell added, “I want to know who chose my son because he shares my name. I want to know who gave the orders to throw the book against him – including inventing heinous crimes – because I supported President Trump. I want them brought to justice. I want to see them in prison.”

A photo shared by Bozell showed Zeeker standing outside a federal prison in Pennsylvania, moments before reuniting with his wife and three daughters.

My son Zeeker (far left) and 6 of his J6 buddies released from captivity last night. He is home with his wife and three girls this morning. Thank you, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/P4WcJD9hRy — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 21, 2025

These are just a handful of over 1,500 stories of families torn apart and lives upended in what many view as a calculated effort by the previous administration to annihilate political opponents.

While thousands celebrate the Jan. 6 pardons, some Americans were not as fortunate.

Four individuals—Mark Aungst, Chris Stanton, Nejourde Meacham, and Matthew Perna—died by suicide under the immense pressure of their federal cases.

Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old veteran and devoted wife, lost her life after being fatally shot inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mark Aungst.

Chris Stanton.

Jord Meachum.

Matthew Perna. These are the J6 Defendants that took their own lives. President Trump pardoned them today 🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/XGVomhyqBT — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 21, 2025

Watch some of the Jan. 6 defendants’ emotional reunions below:

J6 hostage Jake Lang, released from DC Gulag! pic.twitter.com/Ia1f159FZa — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) January 22, 2025

President Trump “It’s action not words that count, and your gonna see a lot of action” For 4-years we have lived through the hell that the weight of our own government has levied against my husband Capt. Kuehne, USMC @Dark_Horse92 who was at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.… pic.twitter.com/PfDTBGuPKz — AKuehne🇺🇸 (@WifeOfCombatVet) January 21, 2025

J6 Hostage Gregory Purdy released from DC Gulag! Thank you President Trump. pic.twitter.com/BcjZm9OP7V — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) January 22, 2025

J6 hostage Jonathan Pollok released from DC Gulag! pic.twitter.com/RbNDgLaNzg — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) January 22, 2025

A Jan 6 family reunited!!!! Derek and Amy Kinnison. Amazing. Thank God – and the President. pic.twitter.com/sc18cyTrrK — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 21, 2025

Finally Jeff McKellop and Tom Ballard are out! pic.twitter.com/eXzfNCtGh8 — J6PatriotNews (@J6patriotnews) January 21, 2025

I, John Strand, of Naples, Florida have just received word that I have received a FULL pardon of exoneration. I have wept tears of joy. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for hearing us. Thank you for having our back. God bless America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XBu5GdEEWn — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) January 21, 2025

My beautiful boy has been pardoned! He’s officially a Free Man! Thank you @POTUS pic.twitter.com/7DB25cBBg2 — Mamma Mel💛🎗️🎗️ (@Melaniehannon1) January 21, 2025

J6 political hostage is free!

So happy to have my husband back. Thank you Jesus!!!

Thank you @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/peiLYPTc6Z — Elly Mele (@EllyMele33) January 21, 2025

After 1,252 long, dark days of captivity, the walls of injustice finally crumbled and the chains that bound Colton were shattered, just as the clock struck 11:59pm on January 20th. Colton is now a free man, walking out with a full, unconditional pardon by President Trump.… pic.twitter.com/tAHLwImZf1 — Sarah McAbee (@sarahmcabee_us) January 21, 2025

I have been fully pardoned and released from Prison. Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for not forgetting us or leaving us behind. Thank you @BonnieNichols32 for sticking by my side. I love you. Thank you @McBrideLawNYC for defending me and exposing federal corruption. pic.twitter.com/V9hCzaTc8Y — Ryan Nichols Sr. (@RealRyanNichols) January 21, 2025

This pardon has freed me from being bound to the lies of my plea deal- and there are no words to describe how that feels. 1. I DID NOT SAY “TAKE IT, TAKE IT” TO ENCOURAGE THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6TH TO TAKE A SHIELD FROM AN OFFICER.

-That was a lie created by an FBI agent and… — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) January 21, 2025

I’m pardoned. Praise the Lord. We won. My name is cleared. I have my rights back. I have my life back. GOD IS GOOD. Thank you President Trump — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 21, 2025