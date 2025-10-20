Sunday, October 19, 2025

Philadelphia Police Find Human Remains in Search for Missing Woman

Twenty-one-year-old Keon King has been arrested...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Philadelphia Police
Police conduct a traffic stop. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAPhiladelphia police found human remains Saturday in their search for a 23-year-old woman who disappeared from her nursing home job about two weeks ago.

Police held a news conference Saturday to give an update on the disappearance of Kada Scott and released a statement saying investigators “recovered human remains believed to be” hers. But John Stanford, deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, stopped short of confirming the remains found in a wooded area behind an abandoned school were Scott’s.

An anonymous tip led police to the area they’d previously searched, according to Stanford. He said the remains, believed to be the body of a woman, were found in a shallow grave. He added that it appeared the person had been dead for several days.

This undated photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Kada Scott, 23, who has been missing since she stepped outside during her night shift at a nursing home on Oct. 4. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

“We are not going to confirm, at this point, that it is Kada Scott because that has to be done by the medical examiner’s office,” he said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Stanford said investigators were in touch with Scott’s family on the developments but he declined to answer specific questions, citing an active investigation.

Police spokeswoman Tanya Little said Sunday that the department did not have any updates. A message left Sunday for the medical examiner’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

The case has prompted questions about the justice system.

Twenty-one-year-old Keon King has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, stalking and other charges in the disappearance of Scott. He had been allowed to go free after being charged in a similar case earlier this year.

In the Scott case, King’s bail has been set at $2.5 million. He remains in custody and has a preliminary hearing next month. His defense attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Epstein Prosecutor Denies Skiing w/ the Deceased Sex Offender
Next article
The Price of Beef is Too Damn High. Trump Has a Plan

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com