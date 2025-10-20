Sunday, October 19, 2025

Epstein Prosecutor Denies Skiing w/ the Deceased Sex Offender

'There can be no photograph of me and Jeffrey Epstein skiing in Aspen or elsewhere because it did not happen...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein/New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAOne of the federal prosecutors who helped broker the 2008 sweetheart deal given to Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch with the late convicted sex offender for years after leaving the DOJ, newly unearthed documents from the House Oversight Committee reveal. 

Matthew Menchel, the former chief criminal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami, reportedly had several meetings, dinners and phone calls with Epstein, and even allegedly joined him on a ski trip in the 2000s, according to the Miami Herald. 

The newly released files noted that there is photographic evidence of Menchel and Epstein together during the trip. However, Menchel denied the allegation after the records became public. 

“I have never skied with Jeffrey Epstein,” Menchel said in a statement on Friday. “There can be no photograph of me and Jeffrey Epstein skiing in Aspen or elsewhere because it did not happen.” 

In a separate 2020 statement, Menchel also denied having any “business relationship with Mr. Epstein at any point, not before, during or after my tenure at the US Attorney’s Office.”

At the time, he said Epstein had attempted to hire his firm to oversee several civil cases pertaining to the 2008 case but claimed he declined the offer. Menchel did not deny having met with Epstein after his DOJ tenure, the Miami Herald noted. 

The release of the documents comes amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s 2008 plea agreement that allowed him to avoid federal sex trafficking charges and granted immunity to several would-be co-conspirators. 

Epstein was ultimately prosecuted in 2019 under the Trump administration, after several investigations exposed how federal prosecutors had previously shielded him and his associates from harsh charges. 

Epstein was ultimately found dead while in federal custody, less than a month after his arrest. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Israel Launches Wave of Heavy Airstrikes Across Gaza, Killing at Least 45
Next article
Philadelphia Police Find Human Remains in Search for Missing Woman

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com