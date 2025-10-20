Sunday, October 19, 2025

The Price of Beef is Too Damn High. Trump Has a Plan

U.S. beef prices have been stubbornly high for a variety of reasons...

Dairy cows
Dairy cows graze on a farm near Oxford, in the South Island of New Zealand. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAPresident Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States could purchase Argentinian beef in an attempt to bring down prices for American consumers.

“We would buy some beef from Argentina,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington. “If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down.”

Trump promised earlier this week to address the issue as part of his efforts to keep inflation in check.

U.S. beef prices have been stubbornly high for a variety of reasons, including drought and reduced imports from Mexico due to a flesh-eating pest in cattle herds there.

Trump has been working to help Argentina bolster its collapsing currency with a $20 billion credit swap line and additional financing from sovereign funds and the private sector ahead of midterm elections for his close ally, President Javier Milei.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

