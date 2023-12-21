Pete Buttigieg Blew $59K in Taxpayer-Funded Jets, Inspector General Says

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An Inspector General report revealed Wednesday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his aides spent approximately $59,000 on taxpayer-funded flights between August 2021 and June 2023, according to Fox News’ report on Wednesday.

The DOT Office of the Inspector General’s 32-page audit concluded that Buttigieg’s frequent use of Department of Transportation aircraft did not violate federal regulations or policies, totaling $58,882.

PRIVATE JET PETE: Pete Buttigieg spent $59,000 in taxpayer money traveling on govt jets: inspector general https://t.co/QcfaGD6PDL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2023

However, the report highlighted that out of the 28 trips funded by taxpayers, only three were deemed cost-effective, Fox News reported.

Approximately $14,490 was attributed to “exceptional scheduling” needs. Notably, in April 2022, Buttigieg incurred $1,822 to travel to New York City for an interview and two other meetings, returning to Washington, D.C., within a few hours, the media outlet alleged.

The audit, initiated in February after a request from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., followed earlier Fox News reports in 2022 accusing Buttigieg of utilizing DOT-funded aircraft at least 18 times.

“American taxpayers deserve assurances that their tax dollars are not wasted by the government’s highest officials,” Rubio remarked in a letter to the DOT OIG at the time.

The OIG investigation revealed that the transportation secretary undertook eight trips and 20 other flights.

“Ensuring that Federal officials, including career personnel and political appointees, adhere to Federal requirements regarding the proper use of public resources is essential to maintaining public trust and confidence,” the report emphasized.

The report also identified areas for potential improvement regarding the reporting of hourly rates and other processes.

“Our review found that all 15 trips taken by the Secretaries during our review period complied with Federal regulations and policies, but there are opportunities for improvement in FAA’s policy regarding flight hour rates and the processes used to update them,” the report added.

In response to the report, a DOT spokesperson refuted previous accusations of ethics violations and potential misuse of funds, asserting that Buttigieg regularly travels commercially.

“As the report confirms, the Secretary travels by commercial airline the vast majority of the time and has directed that travel and logistical decisions be grounded in efficient and responsible use of taxpayer dollars,” a DOT spokesperson claimed in remarks to Fox.