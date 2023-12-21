Flying High: Abbott Launches Chicago-Bound Immigrant Flights Amid Mayor’s Lawsuit

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott began sponsoring Chicago-bound charter flights for illegal aliens in response to the rampant influx of illegal aliens in Texas

The flights are part of Abbott’s strategy to draw attention to the unprecedented and uncontrolled flow of illegal immigrants on the southern border by busing immigrants to sanctuary cities, among them Chicago and New York City.

Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission. Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago. Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief. pic.twitter.com/kRoK8KBpJ2 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 20, 2023

Abbott mentioned Chicago’s attempts to block immigrant buses, prompting Texas to fund these charter flights.“Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission,” Abbott said on Twitter.

“Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago. Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief,” he added.

According to Fox News, Chicago is suing the buses that transport the immigrants in a bid to block the entry of more illegal aliens to the city.

The first charter flight carried 120 immigrants from El Paso International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, with immigrants signing waivers voluntarily before departure.

The announcement of the charter flights came less than 24 hours after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat, rebuked the arrival of immigrants in Chicago. Johnson claimed that Chicago was already facing rampant homelessness and other health crises.

Mayor Brandon Johnson melts down over Texas sending illegals to sanctuary cities: “IT IS NOT JUST A CHICAGO DYNAMIC!

HE IS ATTACKING OUR COUNTRY!” pic.twitter.com/n0yND8Mv5Q — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023

“I want you to hear me good: They’re showing up sick. Do you hear me? They’re showing up sick,” declared Johnson of the immigrants, warning that Chicago could not handle the immigrant influx.

Johnson came under fire following the death of Jean Carlos Martinez, a 5-year-old migrant child in the care of a homeless shelter in Chicago. Martinez reportedly fell ill at the immigrant shelter and was later taken to a Chicago hospital, where he passed away.

“The governor of Texas needs to take a look in the mirror of the chaos that he is causing for this country,” Johnson said, blaming Abbott for the passing of migrant child.

“This is not just a Chicago dynamic—he is attacking our country,” he added.

Abbott, one of the most vocal critics of the Biden administration’s handling of the border chaos, signed a law earlier this week granting Texas law enforcement authorities the power to arrest individuals crossing the border illegally.

“Texas will not allow Biden’s border crisis to put our state and our nation at risk,” Abbott said of the law.