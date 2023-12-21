Vandals Write ‘Free Gaza’ in Red Spray Paint on Steps of Lincoln Memorial

(Headline USA) Anti-Israel protesters vandalized the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday with red paint, writing the words “Free Gaza” on the monument’s steps.

“Vandalism was discovered in the area of Lincoln Memorial Circle and the Reflecting Pool,” the United States Park Police said in a statement.

“National Park Service conservators have begun the process of removing the paint this morning, though it may take multiple treatments over several days to remove all of it,” they added. “The steps on the west side of the Reflecting Pool are closed to visitors while the conservation work takes place.”

Footage of the vandalism showed red paint covering the memorial’s steps, with “Free Gaza,” “Free Palestine,” and “land back!!” being written in several spots.

It was not clear who was responsible for the vandalism, but anyone with information about it was urged to contact the U.S. Park Police, according to Fox5 DC.

Washington, D.C. has been a top destination for anti-Israel protesters, many of whom have been arrested for illegal behavior.

Just last week, dozens of anti-Israel protesters were arrested near the U.S. Capitol after staging an illegal rally inside the Capitol Rotunda. Another protest last week at the Senate Office Building on Capitol hill resulted in more than 40 arrests.

And last month, more than 150 activists were arrested for attacking police outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Police said the anti-Israel protesters were “illegally and violently protesting” near the building, with at least six police officers being injured as a result. Authorities said the officers’ injuries ranged from minor cuts, pepper spray burns, or being punched.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., argued this month that the anti-Israel protesters who continue to illegally protest near the U.S. Capitol should be thrown in the “gulag” for staging an “insurrection.”

“Arrest them all and throw them in the DC gulag in solitary confinement just like J6’ers!” she tweeted.