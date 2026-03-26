Pentagon Secretly Dictates What Satellite Companies Can Say About Iran War Damage

(José Niño, Headline USA) The Defense Department has discreetly directed private space imaging firms on approved terminology for Iran conflict coverage, imposing information controls on what Americans can learn.

Defense insiders informed journalist Ken Klippenstein that information restrictions surrounding the Iran campaign remain unprecedented, with virtually no public disclosure regarding strike intensity, targeted locations, or damage evaluations. Trump’s government now seeks expanded control over corporate messaging through unreported coordination efforts.

Following the February 28 launch of U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, military authorities rapidly distributed instructions to satellite operators specifying what “language and terms to avoid” when characterizing Iranian attacks on American regional installations, per leaked documents Klippenstein obtained.

“Avoid language that implies battle damage assessment (BDA) or operational conclusions,” warns one U.S. Space Force presentation. It prohibits terminology including “Target destroyed,” “Target eliminated,” and “Structure rendered inoperable.”

These instructions offer concrete illustrations of sanctioned versus banned language. The Pentagon’s Incorrect Example states, “Strike successfully destroyed the facility.” The Correct Example states, “Imagery shows the structure largely collapsed with debris covering the building footprint.”

Around 100 U.S. firms possess federal authorization to operate spy satellites within a sector valued at $6-7 billion yearly. The dominant quartet—Maxar Intelligence, Planet Labs, BlackSky Technology, and Spire Global—controls approximately 350 observation and signal interception platforms. Federal defense contracts generate the bulk of these firms’ income.

Though Pentagon officials characterize their instructions as recommendations, corporations comply because contractual dependencies make them reluctant to oppose their dominant revenue source.

“While there’s a case to be made that they [the companies] should fight it, almost everyone makes the vast majority of their revenue from government contracts in this industry and after Anthropic, nobody is interested in putting up a fight,” an informed source told Klippenstein. “I think it’s also another layer of trying to make things [about the war] seem less bad than they are.”

Beginning in February, Anthropic declined to permit its Claude AI system for operations involving widespread domestic monitoring and autonomous weaponry. Pentagon officials have threatened Defense Production Act invocation to compel participation.

Defense Department influence has yielded tangible outcomes. Planet Labs, ranking among the world’s premier commercial satellite imaging providers, restricted public Iran conflict zone imagery access by implementing a 96-hour postponement February 28, subsequently expanding it to 14 days March 10. Company officials maintain this represented an independent choice following consultation with defense and intelligence advisers.

Such indirect information control transcends the current administration. When Klippenstein initially documented emerging “Little Brother” dynamics outlined in an obscure intelligence community memorandum addressing coordination with “Non-State Entities,” Biden’s Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines authorized it.

That memorandum commanded intelligence organizations to “routinize” and “expand” corporate collaborations, explicitly permitting such arrangements even when presenting elevated “risk” to government operations through security or legal vulnerabilities.

Across AI, cyber operations, unmanned systems, or satellite reconnaissance, corporate entities have accumulated capabilities approaching sovereign nation resources. Nevertheless, Little Brother maintains willing collaboration with Big Brother.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino