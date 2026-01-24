Pelosi ‘Upset’ at Dems Who Voted for Clintons’ Contempt

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly became “upset” with her fellow Democrats after several of them voted to hold former President Bill Clinton and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress.

Pelosi was said to have barked at roughly half of the House Oversight Committee’s Democrats after they voted to hold the Clintons in contempt for ignoring congressional subpoenas requesting testimony about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a CNN report published Thursday, Pelosi viewed the contempt vote as premature because of claims that the Clintons were negotiating with the committee over a possible future appearance.

An anonymous source told CNN that Pelosi was “emphatic,” later adding: “When she speaks, she means it. She knows her voice has power.”

CNN also reported that Pelosi did not believe the Clintons should be treated the same way the House Select January 6 Committee treated former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro.

Bannon and Navarro, both former White House officials, were subpoenaed, held in contempt of Congress, referred to the Biden DOJ, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to jail time.

By contrast, Bannon and Navarro argued their testimony was protected by executive privilege tied to their service under President Donald Trump.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton in August 2025 as part of the committee’s investigation into Epstein.

Both Clintons were long-standing allies of Epstein. Yet they dismissed the subpoenas as invalid and politically motivated.

Comer rejected that assertion during Wednesday’s vote.

“The Committee does not take this action lightly,” he said. “But subpoenas are not mere suggestions; they carry the force of law and require compliance. Former President Clinton and Secretary Clinton were legally required to appear for depositions before this Committee. They refused.”

🚨 Oversight Holds the Clintons in Contempt of Congress for Defying Lawful Subpoenas Chairman @RepJamesComer: "Today was a big day for accountability … We had a bipartisan vote to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress. This shows that no one is above the law."

At least nine Democrats voted in favor of holding Bill Clinton in contempt: Reps. Maxwell Frost, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Summer Lee, Stephen Lynch, Ayanna Pressley, Emily Randall, Lateefah Simon, Melanie Stansbury and Rashida Tlaib.

Three of those lawmakers, Lee, Stansbury and Tlaib, also voted to advance the contempt resolution against Hillary Clinton.