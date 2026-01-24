Sunday, January 25, 2026

Pelosi ‘Upset’ at Dems Who Voted for Clintons’ Contempt

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi / IMAGE: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly became “upset” with her fellow Democrats after several of them voted to hold former President Bill Clinton and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress. 

Pelosi was said to have barked at roughly half of the House Oversight Committee’s Democrats after they voted to hold the Clintons in contempt for ignoring congressional subpoenas requesting testimony about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. 

According to a CNN report published Thursday, Pelosi viewed the contempt vote as premature because of claims that the Clintons were negotiating with the committee over a possible future appearance. 

An anonymous source told CNN that Pelosi was “emphatic,” later adding: “When she speaks, she means it. She knows her voice has power.” 

CNN also reported that Pelosi did not believe the Clintons should be treated the same way the House Select January 6 Committee treated former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro. 

Bannon and Navarro, both former White House officials, were subpoenaed, held in contempt of Congress, referred to the Biden DOJ, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to jail time. 

By contrast, Bannon and Navarro argued their testimony was protected by executive privilege tied to their service under President Donald Trump. 

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton in August 2025 as part of the committee’s investigation into Epstein. 

Both Clintons were long-standing allies of Epstein. Yet they dismissed the subpoenas as invalid and politically motivated. 

Comer rejected that assertion during Wednesday’s vote. 

“The Committee does not take this action lightly,” he said. “But subpoenas are not mere suggestions; they carry the force of law and require compliance. Former President Clinton and Secretary Clinton were legally required to appear for depositions before this Committee. They refused.” 

At least nine Democrats voted in favor of holding Bill Clinton in contempt: Reps. Maxwell Frost, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Summer Lee, Stephen Lynch, Ayanna Pressley, Emily Randall, Lateefah Simon, Melanie Stansbury and Rashida Tlaib. 

Three of those lawmakers, Lee, Stansbury and Tlaib, also voted to advance the contempt resolution against Hillary Clinton. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dems Falsely Accuse ICE of Detaining 5-Year-Old
Next article
This Happens Right After Democrats Flip A Red State 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com