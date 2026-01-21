Wednesday, January 21, 2026

House GOP Moving Forward w/ Contempt Proceedings against Clintons

'The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton shakes hands with Jeffrey Epstein as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on. / IMAGE: William J. Clinton Presidential Library via Daily Mail

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAFormer President Bill Clinton appeared to make a last-ditch effort to avoid looming contempt of Congress proceedings by pitching a private conversation with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, where the two would discuss his relationship with deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. 

The bizarre offer reportedly would have required Comer to fly to New York to meet with Clinton “only,” without an official transcript and without the presence of other lawmakers, Comer wrote Tuesday on X. The GOP lawmaker said he rejected the proposal, which he called “ridiculous.”  

Bill Clinton’s offer came as he faced an imminent threat of contempt proceedings for failing to appear for a deposition with the House Oversight Committee. Clinton was subpoenaed on Aug. 5, as part of the committee’s investigation into Epstein. 

Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate and former secretary of state, was also targeted with a subpoena. 

Comer has repeatedly accused the Clintons of placing themselves above the law by refusing to comply with the committee’s demands. 

“The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment,” Comer added. “The House Oversight Committee’s bipartisan subpoenas require the Clintons to appear for depositions that are under oath and transcribed.” 

Comer further argued that a recorded proceeding is essential, pointing to Clinton’s past conduct under oath. Clinton “has a documented history of parsing language to evade questions, responded falsely under oath, and was impeached and suspended from the practice of law as a result,” Comer continued. 

Comer said a transcript is necessary to ensure transparency and accountability. He said the transcript is needed as “without a formal record, Americans would be left to rely on competing accounts of what was said.” 

Comer concluded his remarks by stating that contempt proceedings “begin tomorrow.” 

