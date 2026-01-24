This Happens Right After Democrats Flip A Red State 

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) Newly elected Gov. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia wasted no time demonstrating what happens when Democrats flip a red state.

After winning office on a campaign that pitched her to Dominion State voters as a moderate, Sparger signed ten executive orders on her first day in office:

Directed state agencies to review their budgets for possible cuts to save taxpayers money. This plank comes straight out of the MAGA agenda that swept Donald Trump back into office in 2024. This theme appealed strongly to moderate Virginians and helped divert attention from Spanberger’s more ideologically driven positions. Ordered state agencies to take action to thwart the intent of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, especially the slashing of taxpayer-funded healthcare. Seize control where possible of local land use policies, transferring authority to state regulatory authorities. Similarly, to review the policies of local school boards and transfer influence and control to state regulatory bodies controlled by the governor. A second order aimed at nullifying the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which cut the flow of federal funds coming across the Potomac from Washington, resulting in thousands of unemployed former federal bureaucrats in the commonwealth who lack meaningful private sector skills. Reverse reforms initiated by her Republican predecessor to the governing boards of state universities. A housekeeping directive to assure continuity of government in the event the governor is incapacitated. To delegate to governor’s Chief of Staff many of the powers and duties normally reserved for the governor, covering both emergency and day-to-day authority. Spanberger named Ivy League graduate Bonnie Krenz-Schnurman, her longtime aide, to the position. Re-establishing DEI policies rolled back by her predecessor. This includes policies requiring “inclusion, diversity and mutual respect for all Virginians” including LGBTQs and those expressing “gender identity” other than male and female. Restricting the ability of state and local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, which according to the order are “not an appropriate use of state or local resources.”

Key Republicans and conservatives are reacting to Spanberger’s actions.

Republican State Sen. Tara Durant said Spanberger is downplaying the danger of ending cooperation with ICE:

“It’s frankly offensive. You talk to any family or any victim of any of these serious crimes, whether it’s his children (who) have been raped, or anyone that’s suffered at the hands of an illegal immigrant that’s committing violent crimes. They would beg to differ on that terminology. The bottom line is what is the outcome that Virginians want? They want safe communities. They want to be able to allow their children to go to the local parks. And I’ve already had constituents in my community, in Stafford, that are expressing concerns now about what they’re seeing. So ask any family, any victim about that, and they’ll beg to differ on that terminology. I think that’s playing semantics. And again, what we care about is keeping our community safe. That’s the bottom line. That’s what matters.”

Republican House Leader Terry Kilgore echoed these views, asserting Spanberger’s executive order will contribute to a surge in crime.

“We know how it is in Northern Virginia with some of our prosecutors out there who want to look the other way and coddle criminals. Folks need to be able to walk their street at night without fear of being either shot or kidnapped or raped. It’s a wrong way to move with public safety in Virginia. When Gov. Youngkin had the agreement, we were able to catch all those MS 13 gang members up in Northern Virginia. If we’re not cooperating with ICE, folks are going to get harmed in Virginia.”

Republican commentator Meghan McCain, who is not exactly died-in-the-wool MAGA, opined:

“Screw any and all of you who lied to low-information voters and sold Abigail Spanberger as some kind of moderate. She’s been in office like 6 hours and is already trying to turn Virginia into Minneapolis.”

Fox News host Mark Levin posted on X that Spanberger “lied through her teeth” about her “moderate” positions in order to get elected, and that she is æmoving at high speed to permanently radicalize and change the state.”

Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s Ten Day 1 Executive Orders