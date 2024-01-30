Pelosi Lobs Racist Comments to Protesters: ‘Go Back to China, Where You Came From’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is accused of lobbing racist remarks against pro-Palestinian protesters staged outside her home on Monday, as shown in a video shared on social media.

“Go back to China,” Pelosi can be heard saying, pointing her finger at a nearby protester as she attempted to get into an SUV. Attempting to bypass her security guard, an undeterred Pelosi shouted: “Go back to China.”

Nancy Pelosi absolutely LOSES it after pro-Palestinian protesters take over her driveway, trigger her into shouting match: “GET OUT OF MY WAY! GO BACK TO CHINA WHERE YOU CAME FROM!” pic.twitter.com/cm5D2YlUkz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 29, 2024

According to the Daily Wire, Pelosi’s remarks might have been a response to Code Pink, an anti-war group founded by Jodie Evans and Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based businessman.

“Genocide!” a person shouted while holding a sign. “We know it was an inside job!” another shouted. “We’re both your constituents; stop the genocide!” the first person reiterated.

“Democrats want a cease-fire,” the second woman shouted, to which Pelosi replied: “Go back to China, where you came from.”

The altercation occurred a day after Pelosi suggested that pro-Palestinian protests, many aligned with the Democratic Party, are orchestrated by the Russian government.

“For them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message, Mr. Putin’s message,” Pelosi said of the protesters in a Sunday interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “Make no mistake this is directly connected to what he would like to see — same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s message.”

Her remarks referred to protests disrupting President Joe Biden’s campaign appearances. “I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere; some, I think, are connected to Russia. I say that having looked at this for a long time,” she added.

Nancy Pelosi says the FBI should investigate the pro-Hamas protesters who have repeatedly interrupted Biden’s speeches for possible “financing” by Russia pic.twitter.com/Ju8GNGDsFE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

In response, CNN host Dana Bash pressed Pelosi for clarification. “Do you think some of these protests are Russian plants?” Bash asked, to which Pelosi replied: “I think some financing should be investigated; I want to ask the FBI to investigate that.”

Pelosi has provided no evidence to back her claims.