Pelosi’s Newest Conspiracy: Russia Is to Blame for Protests Against Biden

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has blamed the surge in protests, which have frequently disrupted President Joe Biden’s speeches and events, on a new culprit: Russia.

In a Sunday interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Pelosi called on the FBI to investigate potential Russian ties to some of the protests opposing Israel’s actions against Hamas, the Gaza-based terror group. This call comes in the wake of Saturday’s disruption of Biden’s campaign speech in South Carolina.

Nancy Pelosi says the FBI should investigate the pro-Hamas protesters who have repeatedly interrupted Biden’s speeches for possible “financing” by Russia pic.twitter.com/Ju8GNGDsFE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

“For them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message, Mr. Putin’s message,” Pelosi said. “Make no mistake this is directly connected to what he would like to see — same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s message. I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia. I say that having looked at this for a long time.”

Pelosi did not provide any evidence showing that Russia—rather than the radical left-wing of her own party—is behind the protests.

In response, CNN host Dana Bash pressed Pelosi for clarification. “Do you think some of these protests are Russian plants?” Bash asked, to which Pelosi replied: “I think some financing should be investigated; I want to ask the FBI to investigate that.”

Pelosi’s remarks come amid escalating anti-Israeli protests, leading to law enforcement intervention. Biden himself has faced numerous protests, with disruptions occurring during his Thanksgiving getaway to Nantucket Island and in his Delaware neighborhood.

Most recently, Biden’s speech in South Carolina was abruptly disrupted by anti-Israeli protests. “Please don’t jump,” Biden told a group of hecklers in South Carolina.

Biden’s speech is interrupted by pro-Hamas protests — AGAIN: “Look, please don’t jump.” His event has been a complete and total disaster. pic.twitter.com/IjLsPZk5d2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 23, 2024

Earlier in the interview, Pelosi acknowledged that she, too, has been the target of protests. “I’ve been the recipient of their exuberance — as recently as in Seattle on Thursday, unfortunately — wanting to disrupt our very exciting Democratic meeting there,” Pelosi stated. “They are in front of my house all the time. So I have a feeling for what feelings they have.”

Pelosi’s claims sharply contrast with the Democratic Party’s rebuttal to allegations that Antifa has infiltrated certain anti-Republican protests, dismissing such notions as conspiracy theories.

Watch the full interview below: