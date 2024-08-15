Quantcast
Pelosi Issues Death Threats against Republicans, Despite Condemning Political Violence

'I do not like you. I’m out to get you, I’m out to get you...'

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, DCalif., exposed herself as an unhinged far-left ideologue once again when it was revealed that she previously told Republican leaders that Democrats are “out to get you, you’re dead,” and likened Donald Trump to a fascist, just weeks after he was shot in the ear by a wannabe assassin.

The Washington Post reported that Pelosi angrily pounded the table in an interview with reporters while “dispensing wisdom that sounds like a mix of a crime boss and local party activist.”

The news source added that Pelosi is focused “squarely on defeating Trump, whom she called ‘unpatriotic’ and whom she compared to fascist regimes for his attempts to destroy faith in independent media.”

“Nothing that I do has anything to do with him except his downfall,” she said.

During the interview, she also said that she refuses to be friends with Republicans who like Trump. When freshmen Republicans asked her to attend invitations focused on their shared Italian heritage, she declined.

“I do not like you. I’m out to get you, I’m out to get you,” she responded.

Right after the assassination attempt happened, Pelosi pretended to empathize with Trump and cited an attack on her husband as a parallel to the shooting of Trump, even though it was a homeless far-left illegal alien with a hammer who attacked Pelosi’s husband, not an American wannabe assassin and Trump hater with a rifle.

“As of whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank G-d that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed,” she said.

The recent violent comments by Pelosi are not surprising to an average conservative in this country since the entire establishment has been pushing the same kind of rhetoric for many years, including that Trump supporters are responsible for the attack on Pelosi’s husband.

Aside from Pelosi calling Republicans “enemies of the state,” other Democrats also adopted the violent and anti-Trump rhetoric.

