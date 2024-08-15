Quantcast
Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Kamala’s Campaign Editing Headlines in Google Ads to Make Them More Favorable

'It’s really weird how these “glitches” always seem to benefit the left...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Kamala Harris fake headlines
Kamala Harris fake headlines / ads screenshot via Google; Kamala Harris photo via AP; graphic by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris has been rewriting headlines in Google search ads to make them appear even more favorable to her campaign.

The altered headlines appear as suggested advertisements near the top of Google’s search results about the 2024 election and include a “Paid for by Harris for President” disclaimer. They link back to legitimate articles published by various outlets, but the headlines and descriptions have been deliberately changed to portray Harris in a positive light.

The outlets whose headlines have been altered—including the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News, the Associated Press and PBS—said Harris’s campaign did not request permission to use or revise their content, according to Axios.

“While we understand why an organization might wish to align itself with the Guardian’s trusted brand, we need to ensure it is being used appropriately and with our permission,” a Guardian spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ll be reaching out to Google for more information about this practice.”

In one paid ad, the Harris campaign took an article from the Guardian and changed its headline to read, “VP Harris Fights Abortion Bans – Harris Defends Repro Freedom,” along with a description underneath that read, “VP Harris is a champion for reproductive freedom and will stop Trump’s abortion bans.”

An article from NPR had its headline changed to “Harris Will Lower Health Costs,” along with the description reading, “Kamala Harris will lower the cost of high-quality affordable health care.”

One from Reuters was altered to read “Inflation is Down,” with the description, “Under the Biden-Harris administration, ‘The U.S. is winning the inflation fight.’”

In an initial statement, Google said the Harris ads don’t violate the company’s policies since they are prominently labeled as “sponsored” and are therefore “easily distinguishable from search results.”

A Google spokesperson added that it’s “fairly common for advertisers to link out to or cite external websites, including news sites, in their ads.”

However, Google walked that back on Wednesday, telling Fox News that a “glitch” in its system allowed Harris to distort the headlines.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pelosi Issues Death Threats against Republicans, Despite Condemning Political Violence

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com