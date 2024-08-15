Elderly British Man Jailed in U.K. for Blasphemy against Allah

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In the midst of a working-class revolt in the United Kingdom over concerns about mass immigration and violent crime linked to the country’s Muslim transplants, a British citizen was arrested and jailed for blaspheming against Allah, Your Local Guardian reported.

David Spring, of Longfellow Road in Sutton, was among a group of citizens confronted by British police on July 31 after they gathered to protest the housing of violent immigrants at hotels on the public dime.

The unrest began after 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, the son of Rwandan immigrants, allegedly stabbed three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance recital in Southport, a coastal city north of Liverpool.

Spring, 61, was arrested the following week, on Aug. 6, and pleaded guilty of violent disorder. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Police body-cam footage played in court showed Spring shouting angrily at police, yelling “who the f*** is Allah” and telling police “you’re not English anymore.”

According to Prosecutor Alexander Agbamu, Spring took part in a riot organized and enacted by “members of the far-right” who had been deluded by alleged misinformation regarding immigration and crime.

His decision to attend the protest, Agbamu argued, culminated in Spring’s shouting of “false information relating to the religion and immigration status of the perpetrator of the Southall murders.”

In a statement, Spring lamented his fate, noting that “I didn’t go up to London to riot. I went to complain about people put up in hotels.”

The arrest and imprisonment of Spring is only the latest instance of England’s police state cracking down on the citizens as its leftist Labour Party government continues to side largely with the immigrants.

Officials have threatened draconian consequences over what radical leftist Prime Minister Keir Starmer has labeled “far-right” protests.

Earlier this month, for instance, police showed up at a man’s home and arrested him “on suspicion of improper use of the electronic communications network,” and for allegedly writing “comments that are offensive, obscene.”

In another incident, a 55-year-old Chester woman was arrested for posting inaccurate information about the Southport murders, according to The Independent.

The woman allegedly spread an “incorrect” name for the suspect and a false story about his background.

“It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy,” said chief superintendent Alison Ross. “It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person.”