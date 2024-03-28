Panicked Dems Want Sotomayor, 69, to Retire Before Trump, 77, Wins Presidency

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Leftists recently started pushing the idea that one of the Supreme Court justices, Sonia Sotomayor, should resign, so that, in case of her death, Donald Trump would not be able to appoint another conservative justice.

Paul Campos, a law professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, was one of the people who expressed this idea after remembering how Amy Coney Barrett took the place of Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death, which resulted in the 6-3 conservative majority that then took less than two years to fully overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Sotomayor has been an outstanding justice. But the Ruth Bader Ginsburg precedent ought to be extremely sobering… The cost of her failing to be replaced by a Democratic president with a Democratic Senate would be catastrophic,” he said. Lucas Powe Jr., a Supreme Court historian at the University of Texas at Austin, agreed with Campos.

“I would love to see Sotomayor retire. I would love to trade her for a 50-year-old justice,” he said. However, leftists who are brainwashing the American youth with Marxist ideas were not the only ones who started saying that Sotomayor should resign. Leftist journalists at the Atlantic and Vox started pushing the same message as well. People at the Huffington Post also wrote an article regarding the topic, in which the leftist publication noted that Sotomayor had problems with her health, obviously implying that she should leave her position.

However, there is no logical reason for Sotomayor to leave her position, considering that a 69-year-old justice is still considered young because the average retirement age for recent Supreme Court justices is in the 80s.

The fact that leftists want to replace Sotomayor becomes even more evident after looking at other Supreme Court justices — Clarence Thomas, 75, and Samuel Alito, who is about to turn 74. Despite them being older than Sotomayor, they don’t face the same political pressure to retire under Joe Biden.