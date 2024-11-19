Quantcast
Monday, November 18, 2024

NYC Bakery Booms after Whoopi Goldberg Slandered It on ‘The View’

'First of all, the staff are welcoming and warm, and I never feel any negativity or discrimination like Whoopi said. Second, the food tastes amazing!'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg / IMAGE: The View via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) After View co-host Whoopi Goldberg slanderously implied that a New York City bakery had refused to fill her order over her radical political beliefs last week, the Staten Island shop has experienced a surge in sales.

Patrons took to social media to support the bakery, showing the long line that was out the doors since Goldberg’s allegations.

“First of all, the staff are welcoming and warm, and I never feel any negativity or discrimination like Whoopi said,” former GOP city council candidate Ying Tan wrote. “Second, the food tastes amazing!”

The shop shared an Instagram post showing the shelves depleted of goodies.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all the incredible support we’ve received from near and far,” the post read. “For the second day in a row, we’ve emptied out the shop, and it’s all thanks to YOU!”

A follow-up post added the store was closed on Monday to restock and would be reopening on Tuesday.

After Goldberg made the allegations, Jill Holtermann—the owner of Holtermann’s Bakery— spoke with Entertainment Weekly and shot down the claims made by Goldberg.

Holtermann told the outlet Goldberg contacted the store two weeks prior, but the owner declined because the 145-year-old shop was experiencing boiler issues and she did not want to commit to something she might not have been able to deliver on.

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,'” she recalled telling the comedian. “‘We have so many things going on with my boiler.'”

Ultimately, the boiler was working the day Goldberg wanted the desserts, and she sent someone into the shop to purchase the 50 Charlotte Russe treats.

Attorney Jonathan Turley wrote an op-ed for Fox News and stated he believed the bakery could sue Goldberg for defamation, even though she did not say the name of the establishment.

However, the reverse boycott might actually undermine Holtermann’s claim as one of the requirements in a defamation lawsuit is to demonstrate material damages. In the bakery’s case, it seems Goldberg’s attack resulted in nothing but positive publicity.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
