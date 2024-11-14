Pa. Radio Host Slams Senate Recount as Democrats ‘Scam to Raise Money’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Talk radio 1210 WPHT host Rich Zeoli ripped the Pennsylvania Senate recount as a Democrat fundraising scheme Thursday in an appearance on Fox News.

Senator-elect Dave McCormick, R-Penn., was projected as the winner of the race against three-term Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., on Nov. 7 by Fox News.

However, a recount—to be funded by taxpayer dollars—was triggered Wednesday due to the tight margin of the race as both candidates are separated by 26,485 votes.

“If he had fought this hard for the 18 years he was in the Senate, he would probably have won reelection right now,” Zeoli told America’s Newsroom anchor Dana Perino.

Radio host Rich Zeoli slams Pennsylvania Senate recount as a Democrat fundraising scam. @Richzeoli Dave McCormick was projected the winner, but Sen. Bob Casey refuses to concede. “It’s gonna cost the taxpayers one million dollars. This entire thing is a scam to raise money.” pic.twitter.com/2HbFVsvQiU — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 14, 2024

Zeoli said taxpayers would foot the $1 million bill for the Senate race recount.

“This entire thing is a scam to raise money. It’s gonna go until November 27th. And they are pumping out fundraising emails and fundraising text messages saying ‘Bob Casey needs your help,'” Zeoli said. “It’s over, but they’re gonna stretch it as long as they can because the Casey name, I mean, goes back to the ’90s.”

As of Thursday morning, McCormick had 3,383,676 votes, or 48.91%—a 0.39% gap from Casey’s 3,357,191 votes, Fox News reported.

On Tuesday, McCormick attended Senate orientation in Washington, D.C.

So honored to be here at Senate Orientation. Grateful to the people of Pennsylvania for placing their trust in me. I will fight everyday for every Pennsylvanian. pic.twitter.com/0nRwEp7TYF — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) November 12, 2024

Initially, Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not extend an invitation to McCormick.

However, Schumer had a change of heart as soon as Democrat candidate Ruben Gallego was projected to have defeated conservative firebrand Kari Lake.

Zeoli commended McCormick for attending Senate orientation.

The 1210 WPHT host criticized the city of Philadelphia for its complicity in the $1 million taxpayer-funded recount as its streets run rampant with crime and homelessness.

He suggested Philadelphia taxpayer dollars go toward stopping the city’s “street-camping” problem, among many other issues.

Early Tuesday, Zeoli suggested in a Fox and Friends First interview that Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., was “not happy” with Casey’s refusal to concede.

He suggested Shapiro has his eyes on 2028, ready to do his “fake Barack Obama accent” on the campaign trail.

Radio host Rich Zeoli says Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro is “not happy” that Sen. Bob Casey refuses to concede. Shapiro does not want to appear to be an election denier, @Richzeoli says. Senator-elect Dave McCormick is set to be escorted to Senate orientation today after Chuck… pic.twitter.com/VwchaXj9qF — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 12, 2024

“He does not want to get mired down in a dispute over whether or not that they are accepting the election results,” the radio host said. “He wants this to go away as soon as possible.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.